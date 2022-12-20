Selected Energy S A : SCHEDULE OF BUSINESS PLAN (en)

To

Cyprus Stock Exchange

Nicosia

Att of

Mrs. ELIZA STASOPOULOU

Acharnes, 20.12.2022

REF. 375

Dear Sirs,

In reply to your letter with REF No 13.18.0023/07.11.2022 on the subject of Schedule of Business Plan and following the announcements of the company with ref.No 0135/00022108/21.12.2017, 0135/00026133- 28.12.2018, 0135/00029921/10.01.2020, 135/00034100/20.01.2021 and 0135/00037909-31.01.2022 and for the information of the investor public we state the following:

"SELECTED ENERGY SA" Group through its subsidiary companies « SELECTED VOLT SINGLE MEMBER S.A » and « SELECTED BIOGAS FARSALA SINGLE MEMBER S.A», implements without divergence its investment plan and more specifically:

The operation of the photovoltaic park for the production of electricity of the subsidiary company SELECTED VOLT SINGLE MEMBER S.A, (controlled by 100%), with a capacity of 9,99 MW, at Vamvakou of the Municipality of Farsala, (former Municipality of Polydamantas), at the Prefecture of Larissa, continues its operation profitably, maintaining and expanding the Group's energy orientation.

The company «SELECTED BIOGAS FARSALA SINGLE MEMBER S.A» (controlled by 100% as a subsidiary company) operates in the field of production of electricity from the combustion of biogas with a capacity of 5,252 MW, at Vamvakou of the Municipality of Farsala (former Municipality of Polydamantas), at the Prefecture of Larissa, has been in normal operation since the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Despite the side effects created by the energy crisis, which are expected to affect the group's figures in the next period as well, the management with targeted actions is trying to optimize the operational performance and strengthen the group's equity capital.

The group's cash flows help the management to focus on further development of its activities in the energy sector, given that the energy sector in Greece, as well as in Europe, is very promising.

At the same time, the Management of the Group is researching and examining new investment proposals, including the 2.5MW biomass power plant at the 7th km of the National Road Farsala - Larissa, at the location of Vamvakou, Municipality of Farsala, Larissa Prefecture, for further strengthening of the Group.

Yours sincerely,

Evripidis Dontas

President & CEO

SELECTED energy SA 15th klm. Parnithos Avenue, P.C. 136 71 Acharnes - Athens, Greece

Tel.: +30 210 2404240, fax: +30 210 2467177 www.selectedenergy.gre-mail:epil@stiafilco.com