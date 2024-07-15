Selectirente: refinancing agreement with banks
Anticipating the maturity of its current Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) by more than nine months, this refinancing extends the maturity of the debt, now close to five years, and increases the company's available liquidity to 25 million euros.
With no further significant debt maturities before 2027, this transaction significantly extends the overall debt maturity and enables the company to pursue its development strategy", explains Selectirente.
