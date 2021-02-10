Selective Insurance : 2021 Bank of America Securities Insurance Conference Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

In this presentation, we make certain statements and reference other information that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for forward-looking statements that relate to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations, or forecasts of future events or our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may result in materially differing actual results. We can give no assurance that our expectations expressed in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, forecasted, or estimated by us in forward-looking statements are discussed in further detail in Selective's public filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements - whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise - other than as the federal securities laws may require.

This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including "non-GAAP operating earnings per share," "non-GAAP operating income," and "non-GAAP operating return on equity." Definitions of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP figures pursuant to Regulation G are available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Supplemental Investor Package, which can be found on our website <www.selective.com> under "Investors/Reports, Earnings and Presentations." We believe investors and other interested persons find these measurements beneficial and useful. We have consistently provided these financial measurements in previous investor communications so they have a consistent basis for comparing our results between quarters and with our industry competitors. These non-GAAP measures, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used outside of the insurance industry. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures in assessing our overall financial performance.

OVERVIEW

A TRACK RECORD OF SUPERIOR EXECUTION

A Seven-Year Track Record of Consistent Double-Digit non-GAAP Operating ROEs

State Footprint**

Market Cap (as of 2/9/2021)

Years of Financial

Strength and Superior Execution

*Refer to "Safe Harbor Statement" on page 2 of this presentation for further detail regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures. **State Footprint refers to Commercial Lines only and includes D.C.

2020 NPW (up 3% Y/Y)***

2020 GAAP Combined Ratio***

*** Specific COVID-19-related items lowered 2020 NPW growth by approximately four points, increased the combined ratio by 1.1 points, and lowered the non-GAAP operating ROE by 1.1 points