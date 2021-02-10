Log in
SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

(SIGI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Selective Insurance : 2021 Bank of America Securities Insurance Conference Presentation

02/10/2021 | 05:01pm EST
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

In this presentation, we make certain statements and reference other information that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for forward-looking statements that relate to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations, or forecasts of future events or our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may result in materially differing actual results. We can give no assurance that our expectations expressed in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, forecasted, or estimated by us in forward-looking statements are discussed in further detail in Selective's public filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements - whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise - other than as the federal securities laws may require.

This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including "non-GAAP operating earnings per share," "non-GAAP operating income," and "non-GAAP operating return on equity." Definitions of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP figures pursuant to Regulation G are available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Supplemental Investor Package, which can be found on our website <www.selective.com> under "Investors/Reports, Earnings and Presentations." We believe investors and other interested persons find these measurements beneficial and useful. We have consistently provided these financial measurements in previous investor communications so they have a consistent basis for comparing our results between quarters and with our industry competitors. These non-GAAP measures, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used outside of the insurance industry. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures in assessing our overall financial performance.

OVERVIEW

A TRACK RECORD OF SUPERIOR EXECUTION

A Seven-Year Track Record of Consistent Double-Digit non-GAAP Operating ROEs

State Footprint**

Market Cap (as of 2/9/2021)

Years of Financial

Strength and Superior Execution

*Refer to "Safe Harbor Statement" on page 2 of this presentation for further detail regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures. **State Footprint refers to Commercial Lines only and includes D.C.

2020 NPW (up 3% Y/Y)***

2020 GAAP Combined Ratio***

*** Specific COVID-19-related items lowered 2020 NPW growth by approximately four points, increased the combined ratio by 1.1 points, and lowered the non-GAAP operating ROE by 1.1 points

Disclaimer

Selective Insurance Group Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 863 M - -
Net income 2020 187 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 3 956 M 3 956 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 56,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 69,40 $
Last Close Price 66,04 $
Spread / Highest target 9,02%
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Marchioni President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Alexander Wilcox Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Edward Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon J. Gaudet Chief Innovation Officer & Executive VP
John Bresney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP, INC.-0.87%3 956
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.84%37 143
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC11.30%36 305
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.62%36 137
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.86%32 803
SAMPO OYJ4.37%24 232
