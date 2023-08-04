AUGUST 03, 2023 / 3:00PM, SIGI.OQ - Q2 2023 Selective Insurance Group Inc Earnings Call

retentions. In Commercial Lines, our flagship segment, new business was up 23%, renewal rate was 6.7% and exposure growth was 4.6%. Across new and renewal, Commercial Lines exposure counts were up a manageable 3%, highlighting the impact of rate and exposure. Personal Lines and E&S also turned in excellent growth of 32% and 20%, respectively. Our proven disciplined execution has positioned us well, and our underlying combined ratio was 90% in the quarter and 90.5% year-to-date. There are 3 main reasons for the improved underlying combined ratio. Lower non-catastrophe property losses year-to-date, continued benefit from the renewal pure rate and a lower expense ratio due to expense discipline and top line growth. Most importantly, our strong investment income and underlying profitability allowed us to generate an operating ROE in line with our target for the first half of the year and maintain our full year combined ratio guidance despite increasing our catastrophe loss assumption to 6 points from 4.5 points.

Weather is inherently volatile, but we have robust risk management, including a prudent reinsurance program, strong aggregation management and a predominant underwriting focus on low to medium hazard risks. Our long-term combined ratio target of 95% is embedded in our pricing plans. Consequently, we should be able to generate ROEs at or above our 12% target given elevated interest rates and a significant ROE contribution from investments, assuming catastrophe losses are at a normalized level. With our strong capital position and underlying profitability, we continue to pursue attractive growth opportunities, including increasing agency market share and share of wallet in existing states, expansion of excess and surplus lines capabilities, transitioning to a mass affluent portfolio in personal lines and targeted geographic expansion. Geographic expansion is a lower risk way for us to deploy capital. We have a repeatable process and successful approach that is allowing us to accelerate this critical organic growth opportunity. Since 2017, we've added 8 states to our Standard Commercial Lines footprint. These states contributed 2 points of premium growth in the first half of '23. We plan to introduce 5 new states to our standard Commercial Lines footprint over the next 2 to 3 years. West Virginia and Maine are on track for early 2024, followed by targeted state expansion in the western half of the country. Ultimately, we plan to write standard commercial lines in most of the contiguous United States. This expansion should continue to drive top line growth and further diversify our property book. Our ability to underwrite at a granular level enabled by sophisticated tools, best-in-class talent, strong distribution partner relationships and a customer experience focus differentiates Selective. Throughout pricing cycles over the past dozen years, we consistently achieved renewal pure rate equal to or exceeding expected loss trend. At the same time, our renewal retention levels increased. We continue to strengthen our portfolio by achieving the necessary renewal pure price and exposure changes to our standard commercial lines property and auto books. During the quarter, property renewal pure rate was up 11.7% with increased exposure of 5.8%, resulting in total renewal premium increase of 18.2%. In commercial auto, renewal pure rate was 9.5%, with increased exposure of 4.3%, resulting in a total renewal premium increase of 14.3%. Excess and surplus lines continued to perform well with 20% premiu m growth in the quarter and an excellent underlying combined ratio. E&S was negatively impacted by elevated catastrophe losses in the quarter, which we view as normal quarterly variability, resulting in breakeven underwriting results. However, our strong new and renewal rates and recent underwriting improvements position us well to take advantage of opportunities in the E&S market and continue our profitable growth strategy in this segment. It was a difficult personal lines quarter with an elevated combined ratio driven by catastrophe losses and pressure on personal auto margins. Personal Lines net premiums written grew 32% off a small base. Profitability in this segment is not where it needs to be. We are executing a detailed plan as we reposition the book, taking the necessary steps to improve profitability. That said, it will take time to reach target levels of profitability. As we've discussed in recent quarters, we are transitioning to a mass affluent customer base. We see positive early signs that our product and service are hitting the mark as our distribution partners are giving us positive feedback and growing their book with us. In home, our target customer base represents approximately half of our in-force premium. We believe that focusing on a less price-sensitive customer who values coverage and service better aligns our organizational capabilities with a market where we believe we can succeed over the long term. We are focused on increasing rate to address profitability challenges within this segment. New business rate, which is more responsive to filed changes, increased 8% in the quarter compared to 5% in the first quarter. Directionally, we expect a greater number of rate filings with more meaningful increases in the third and fourth quarters, further accelerating new and renewal pricing. At the same time, we are taking underwriting actions to improve terms and conditions and restrict new business in areas outside our target market.

Overall, Selective is operating from a position of strength. We have the capital to support growth, well-established and differentiated relationships with our distribution partners and the organizational capability to drive disciplined execution to enhance profitability. In a market disrupted by underwriting and appetite changes and increased frequency and severity of weather-related and liability losses, we continue to be a stable carrier for our distribution partners.

In early July, we published our third sustainability report. As the industry experiences heightened frequency and severity trends, the report highlights our robust risk management processes that enhance our organization's sustainability. Our strategy includes bringing value to our employees, customers and distribution partners, which drives returns for our shareholders. Ultimately, our people and the relationships they foster are our

