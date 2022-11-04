Selective Insurance : 3Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

NOVEMBER 03, 2022 / 2:00PM, SIGI.OQ - Q3 2022 Selective Insurance Group Inc Earnings Call

John Joseph Marchioni - Selective Insurance Group, Inc. - CEO, President & Chairman

Thank you, Rohan. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. Before getting into the details of our performance for the third quarter and year-to-date, I think it's important to put these results in the proper context. We are operating in a very challenging environment defined by historically high levels of economic inflation, elevated catastrophe losses and capital market volatility. Despite this challenging backdrop, Selective continues to deliver consistently strong top and bottom line results. Through the first 9 months, net premiums written were up 11% and our non-GAAP operating ROE was 11.6%. Based on our updated 2022 guidance, we expect to produce a full year operating ROE of 12%, marking our ninth consecutive year of double-digit ROEs for our shareholders.

While pleased with our overall results, our underlying combined ratio has been under pressure due to higher severities in the property and auto physical damage lines of business. We remain disciplined in addressing this through a combination of pure price and exposure increases. On the flip side, higher inflation is also the impetus for the higher interest rate environment. This has allowed us to pick up significant book yield in our investment portfolio and boost overall returns now and into the future.

Moving on to results in the quarter. Growth in net premiums written of 11% was driven by strong renewal pricing in Standard Commercial Lines and Excess and Surplus Lines, strong retention rates and new business growth in Standard Commercial and Personal Lines and positive exposure change. Our combined ratio was 96.8% in the third quarter and 95.2% for the first 9 months. Catastrophe losses accounted for 4 points during the quarter, which was in line with our expectations and included a $10 million estimate for the ultimate net loss related to Hurricane Ian.

However, non-catastrophe property losses were 3.3 points above our expectations. For the first 9 months of the year, non-cat property losses were

1.8 points above our initial expectations, with approximately 60% of the excess losses attributable to the auto physical damage lines. While we've been highlighting this the past few quarters, this increase primarily relates to economic inflationary pressures.

Across all property lines, current year severities were up approximately 12.5% year-to-date. While frequencies were up slightly in the third quarter, they are generally in line with our expectations for the year-to-date. We continue to be diligent about adjusting building and contents values to reflect these higher repair and replacement costs. Year-to-date renewal premium change was 12% for our commercial property book and 10% for our E&S property and homeowners portfolios.

For the commercial auto physical damage line, loss severities continue to reflect inflationary pressures for factors such as repair parts, used vehicles and labor. Our efforts to address the ongoing profitability challenge in the commercial auto line have centered on price increases, which averaged 8.7% in the third quarter and 8% for the first 9 months of the year.

On the casualty side, we remain confident in our current year loss ratio selections, which included a 5.5% assumed loss trend. In addition, we continue to see favorable casualty emergence from the prior accident years. In the current accident year, reported casualty claim frequencies continue to emerge better than expected and remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Renewal pure price increases for the Commercial Lines segment averaged 5.8% in the third quarter, which was 100 basis points higher than the first quarter and 50 basis points above the second quarter. Our retention rate of 86% remains strong. Exposure growth during the third quarter was 3.8%, and total premium change in our Commercial Lines renewal book was approximately 10%.

We intend to remain disciplined and consistent in seeking price increases that, over time, match our forward loss trend expectations. This long-term approach to obtaining the appropriate price across the market cycle has defined our strategy for the past decade. As we look towards 2023, we expect the commercial lines pricing environment to remain constructive as industry-wide loss trends remain elevated and the reinsurance market continues to firm.

I also want to share a few thoughts on catastrophe losses, which have been well above expectations for the industry over the past 5 years. While Hurricane Ian was not a significant loss event for Selective, this catastrophic loss of life and property reinforced the importance of understanding and managing exposure to large events. Over the past 20 years, our actual catastrophe losses have been below the industry average as measured by points on the combined ratio.

