Selective Insurance : 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

JANUARY 29, 2021 / 3:00PM, SIGI.OQ - Q4 2020 Selective Insurance Group Inc Earnings Call

John Joseph Marchioni - Selective Insurance Group, Inc. - CEO, President & Employee Director

Thank you, Rohan, and good morning. I'll make some opening remarks and then turn it over to Mark to provide the details on our results for the fourth quarter and the year. I'll then return with a few closing comments before opening the call up to questions.

We generated excellent financial results in the fourth quarter with an 18% annualized non-GAAP operating ROE. For the full year, our 10.5% non-GAAP operating ROE was strong in the context of the myriad of challenges for the industry, including from COVID-19, record low interest rates and significantly elevated catastrophe losses. In addition, the decline in interest rates has resulted in $5.09 of after-tax unrealized appreciation in book value per share, which lowered our non-GAAP operating ROE by 1.2 points.

2020 was our seventh consecutive year of double-digit operating ROEs. And while our 2020 operating ROE fell just shy of our 11% target, this long-term track record puts us in an elite group of top-performing property and casualty insurance companies. We are extremely proud of this accomplishment.

Before discussing our results further, however, I wanted to highlight what I believe are some of our major accomplishments, which often do not get mentioned. 2020 was in many ways one of the biggest challenges faced by our industry from both an operational and financial standpoint. I'm extremely proud of how we came together as a company to help our customers, distribution partners and communities navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and help put lives and businesses back together after the severe catastrophic events that affected many parts of our country.

Times like these help reinforce our value proposition as an insurance carrier. We also took steps to play our part in a national conversation around race relations, continuing to build a culture that celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion. These are key elements to developing a highly engaged team of employees and driving innovation and creativity. I firmly believe that by working towards the benefit of all of our stakeholders, we will reward our shareholders with sustained financial and operating performance over time.

Our fourth quarter results reflected strong underwriting and investment performance. Our solid premium growth was driven by overall renewal pure price increases averaging 4.8%, strong standard lines retention rates and an increase in new business. Our ability to generate solid profitable growth in a challenging economic backdrop is truly a testament to our excellent franchise distribution partner relationships and sophisticated pricing and underwriting tools.

Our 88.1% combined ratio for the quarter benefited from 5 points of favorable prior year casualty reserve development and 1.4 points of lower current year accident losses. Our fourth quarter underlying combined ratio of 90.3% illustrates the strength of our positioning for continued profitable growth. I'd like to highlight a few key themes.

First, we are extremely proud of our ability to consistently balance our growth and profitability objectives. Our Commercial Lines renewal pure price increased 5.1% in the fourth quarter, which was up from earlier this year. We're able to simultaneously achieve a Commercial Lines renewal retention of 86%, 200 basis points higher than last year. For smaller accounts with policy premiums of less than $10,000, renewal pure price increased 4.2% in the quarter, while larger accounts in excess of $100,000 of premium generated renewal pure price increases of 6.2%.

Across all sized cohorts for the year, our highest quality accounts based on future profitability expectations produced 2.9% pure rate and point of renewal retention of 92%, while our lowest quality accounts generated 10.4% pure rate and point of renewal retention of 84%. Our sophisticated pricing and underwriting tools allow us to administer our strategies at an extremely granular level and obtain the appropriate price for the risk we are assuming. It is this ability that has allowed us to consistently generate price increases in line with or above expected loss trend for over a decade without sacrificing our renewal retention or new business goals. This approach also positions us to achieve loss ratio improvement from mix of business changes.

Second, the prolonged record low interest rate environment will continue to put downward pressure on industry-wide Investment portfolio returns and, consequently, ROEs in the coming year. We will remain disciplined and conservative in how we manage our Investment portfolio. We recognize that we will need to increase underwriting margins to offset challenges, including the impacts of lower investment returns and higher reinsurance costs. Every one of our competitors face these same issues. Our track record of delivering strong underwriting results position us to thrive in this type of environment.

