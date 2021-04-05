Log in
SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

(SIGI)
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce 1st Quarter 2021 Results

04/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
BRANCHVILLE, N.J., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) announced it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed on Selective's website at www.Selective.com. A press release and financial supplement will also be available on the Investors page of Selective's website after market close on April 28, 2021.

A replay of the conference call will be available April 29 through May 28, 2021, on Selective's website.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance 'Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named a Great Place to Work® in 2020. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-insurance-group-inc-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-to-announce-1st-quarter-2021-results-301262158.html

