Selective Insurance : Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings

Exhibit 99.1 Selective Reports Excellent Second Quarter 2021 Results, Including Net Income of $1.98 per Diluted Common Share, Annualized Return on Common Equity ("ROE") of 18.3%, Non-GAAP Operating Income1of $1.85 per Diluted Common Share, and a Non-GAAP Operating ROE1of 17.1% In the second quarter of 2021, we reported: Net premiums written ("NPW") increased 15% compared to the second quarter of 2020;

GAAP combined ratio of 89.8%;

After-tax net investment income of $67 million, up 136% compared to the second quarter of 2020; and

Book value per common share of $44.78 Branchville, NJ - July 28, 2021 -Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, with net income per diluted common share of $1.98 and non-GAAP operating income1per diluted common share of $1.85. The annualized non-GAAP operating ROE was 17.1% for the quarter and 16.4% for the first half of the year. The second quarter combined ratio was a solid 89.8%, with all insurance segments delivering profitable results. Overall NPW increased 15% from a year ago during the second quarter, driven by strong new business growth of 16%, renewal pure price increases of 5.1%, and continued solid retention. The Investments segment contributed 10.3 points of annualized ROE, led by alternative investment returns. "Selective again reported excellent financial results, driven by superior underwriting and investment performance. Our capital position is the strongest in our history. I am proud of our standout execution in delivering disciplined and profitable growth. By focusing on customer service and operational excellence, and delivering value to our various stakeholders, we have built a unique franchise and culture. As we look to the remainder of 2021, I remain confident about our ability to continue to generate consistent long-term financial outperformance," said John Marchioni, President and CEO. Operating Highlights Consolidated Financial Results Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, $ and shares in millions, except per share data 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $ 833.2 724.8 15 % $ 1,631.4 1,372.1 19 % Net premiums earned Net investment income earned Net realized and unrealized gains (losses), pre-tax Total revenues Net underwriting income, after-tax Net investment income, after-tax Net income available to common stockholders Non-GAAP operating income1 Combined ratio Loss and loss expense ratio Underwriting expense ratio Dividends to policyholders ratio Catastrophe losses Non-catastrophe property losses and loss expenses (Favorable) prior year reserve development on casualty lines Net income available to common stockholders per diluted common share Non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share1Weighted average diluted common shares Book value per common share 740.5 630.7 17 1,465.5 1,282.4 14 83.7 34.4 143 153.4 90.4 70 10.1 12.6 (20) 15.2 (32.0) (147) 840.5 682.4 23 1,644.4 1,347.3 22 60.0 7.8 669 121.3 24.7 392 67.4 28.5 136 123.8 74.0 67 119.6 34.2 250 226.4 49.4 358 111.6 24.2 362 214.4 74.7 187 89.8 % 98.4 (8.6) pts 89.5 % 97.6 (8.1) pts 56.9 64.0 (7.1) 56.9 62.8 (5.9) 32.7 34.3 (1.6) 32.4 34.7 (2.3) 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 3.1 pts 13.2 (10.1) 3.6 pts 9.1 (5.5) 14.5 13.0 1.5 15.2 14.8 0.4 (2.3) (2.4) 0.1 (3.5) (1.9) (1.6) $ 1.98 0.57 247 % $ 3.74 0.82 356 % 1.85 0.40 363 3.54 1.24 185 60.5 60.2 - 60.5 60.2 - $ 44.78 38.43 17 44.78 38.43 17 1 Overall Insurance Operations For the second quarter, overall NPW increased 15% from a year ago. The increase in NPW reflected new business growth of 16%, stable retention, and overall renewal pure price increases averaging 5.1%. In addition, NPW included three points due to COVID-19-related personal and commercial automobile credits offered to our customers in 2020, which reduced NPW by $19.7 million in the year-ago period. Our combined ratio was 89.8% in the quarter, compared to 98.4% in the prior-year period, benefiting from lower catastrophe losses and a lower expense ratio. Our Insurance Operations generated 9.2 points of annualized ROE in the quarter. Standard Commercial Lines Segment For the second quarter, Standard Commercial Lines premiums, which were 82% of total NPW, increased 16% compared to a year ago. NPW growth was driven by renewal pure price increases that averaged 5.5%, new business growth of 17%, and retention of 85%. Additionally, NPW included three points due to COVID-19-related commercial automobile credits offered to our customers in 2020, which reduced NPW by $15.4 million in the year-ago period. The second quarter combined ratio was 88.7%, down 8.0 points from a year ago, driven by the items outlined in the table below. Standard Commercial Lines Segment Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, $ in millions 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $ 677.1 583.3 16 % $ 1,342.7 1,101.8 22 % Net premiums earned 599.8 501.0 20 1,188.9 1,017.6 17 Combined ratio 88.7 % 96.7 (8.0) pts 88.4 % 96.7 (8.3) pts Loss and loss expense ratio 55.0 61.4 (6.4) 55.0 60.9 (5.9) Underwriting expense ratio 33.5 35.2 (1.7) 33.2 35.7 (2.5) Dividends to policyholders ratio 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 Catastrophe losses 1.9 pts 10.1 (8.2) 2.3 pts 7.0 (4.7) Non-catastrophe property losses and loss expenses 12.4 12.2 0.2 13.3 13.8 (0.5) (Favorable) prior-year reserve development on casualty (2.5) (3.0) 0.5 (3.8) (2.5) (1.3) lines Standard Personal Lines Segment For the second quarter, Standard Personal Lines premiums, which represented 9% of total NPW, were flat compared to the prior-year period. Renewal pure price increases averaged 1.1%, retention was 84%, and new business was down 8% compared to the prior year. Additionally, the change in NPW included five points of growth due to COVID-19-related personal automobile credits offered to our customers in 2020, which reduced NPW by $4.3 million in the year-ago period. The second quarter combined ratio was 92.3%, down 16.5 points from a year ago, driven by the items outlined in the table below. Standard Personal Lines Segment Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, $ in millions 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $ 78.6 78.2 - % $ 143.6 145.8 (1) % Net premiums earned 73.3 71.6 2 147.1 147.8 - Combined ratio 92.3 % 108.8 (16.5) pts 90.9 % 104.0 (13.1) pts Loss and loss expense ratio 65.5 81.1 (15.6) 64.6 76.1 (11.5) Underwriting expense ratio 26.8 27.7 (0.9) 26.3 27.9 (1.6) Catastrophe losses 6.8 pts 36.2 (29.4) 7.2 pts 25.7 (18.5) Non-catastrophe property losses and loss expenses 34.0 21.4 12.6 32.6 25.8 6.8 (Favorable) prior-year reserve development on casualty - - - - - - lines 2 Excess and Surplus Lines Segment For the second quarter, Excess and Surplus Lines premiums, which represented 9% of total NPW, were up 23% compared to the prior-year period, driven by new business growth of 19% and renewal pure price increases that averaged 6.9%. The second quarter combined ratio was 96.6%, down 4.3 points from a year ago, driven by the items outlined in the table below. Excess and Surplus Lines Segment Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, $ in millions 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $ 77.5 63.2 23 % $ 145.1 124.5 17 % Net premiums earned 67.5 58.0 16 129.5 117.0 11 Combined ratio 96.6 % 100.9 (4.3) pts 97.8 % 97.2 0.6 pts Loss and loss expense ratio 65.0 66.8 (1.8) 65.8 62.1 3.7 Underwriting expense ratio 31.6 34.1 (2.5) 32.0 35.1 (3.1) Catastrophe losses 9.5 pts 11.3 (1.8) 11.3 pts 6.0 5.3 Non-catastrophe property losses and loss expenses 11.5 9.6 1.9 12.9 9.7 3.2 (Favorable) prior year reserve development on casualty (3.0) - (3.0) (5.4) - (5.4) lines Investments Segment For the second quarter, net investment income, after-tax, of $67 million was up $39 million, or 136%, compared to second quarter 2020. The increase was driven by alternative investment gains of $24 million after-tax, which are reported on a one- quarter lag, and compared to a $13 million loss in the year-ago period. For the quarter, the after-tax earned income yield on the overall portfolio averaged 3.5%, and the after-tax earned income yield on the fixed income securities portfolio averaged 2.6%. For the quarter, the investment portfolio generated 10.3 points of annualized ROE. For the first half of the year, operating cash flow of $292 million equated to 18% of NPW and contributed to the growth in invested assets. Invested assets per dollar of common stockholders' equity was $2.88 at June 30, 2021. Investments Segment Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, $ in millions, except per share data 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net investment income earned, after-tax $ 67.4 28.5 136 % $ 123.8 74.0 67 % Net investment income per common share 1.11 0.47 136 2.05 1.23 67 Effective tax rate 19.5 % 17.1 2.4 pts 19.3 % 18.1 1.2 pts Average yields: Portfolio: Pre-tax 4.4 2.0 2.4 4.0 2.6 1.4 After-tax 3.5 1.6 1.9 3.2 2.1 1.1 Fixed income securities: Pre-tax 3.2 % 3.3 (0.1) pts 3.2 % 3.2 - pts After-tax 2.6 2.7 (0.1) 2.6 2.6 - Annualized ROE contribution 10.3 5.2 5.1 9.5 6.6 2.9 3 Balance Sheet $ in millions, except per share data June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change Total assets $ 10,167.9 9,687.9 5 % Total investments 7,755.4 7,505.6 3 Long-term debt 550.9 550.7 - Stockholders' equity 2,891.4 2,738.9 6 Common stockholders' equity 2,691.4 2,538.9 6 Invested assets per dollar of common stockholders' equity 2.88 2.96 (3) Net premiums written to policyholders' surplus 1.33x 1.30x 0.3x Book value per common share 44.78 42.38 6 Debt to total capitalization 16.0 % 16.7 % (0.7) pts Book value per common share was up 6% in the first half of 2021. The increase was driven by $3.74 of net income per diluted common share that was partially offset by (i) a $0.86 reduction in net unrealized gains on our fixed income securities portfolio from higher long-term interest rates in 2021, and (ii) $0.50 of dividends on our common stock paid to shareholders. During the first half of 2021, the Company repurchased 52,781 shares at an average price of $64.49 per share for a total of $3.4 million, with all share repurchases made in the first quarter. Capacity remaining under our existing repurchase authorization was $96.6 million at June 30, 2021. Selective's Board of Directors declared: A cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable September 1, 2021, to holders of record on August 13, 2021; and

A cash dividend of $287.50 per share on our 4.60% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (equivalent to $0.28750 per depository share) payable on September 15, 2021, to holders of record as of August 31, 2021. Guidance For 2021, Selective has revised its full-year guidance as follows: A GAAP combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 89% (prior guidance 90%) that assumes no additional prior- year casualty reserve development;

Catastrophe losses of 4.0 points on the combined ratio;

After-tax net investment income of $220 million (prior guidance $195 million) that includes $55 million (prior guidance of $31 million) in after-tax net investment income from our alternative investments;

An overall effective tax rate of approximately 20.5% that includes an effective tax rate of 19.0% for net investment income and 21.0% for all other items; and

Weighted average shares of 60.5 million on a fully diluted basis. The supplemental investor package, including financial information that is not part of this press release, is available on the Investors page of Selective's website at www.Selective.com. Selective's quarterly analyst conference call will be simulcast at 10:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at www.Selective.com. The webcast will be available for rebroadcast until the close of business on August 28, 2021. About Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and being named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com. 4 1Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income and Certain Other Non-GAAP Measures Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share, and non-GAAP operating return on common equity differ from net income available to common stockholders, net income available to common stockholders per diluted common share, and return on common equity, respectively, by the exclusion of after-tax net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. They are used as important financial measures by management, analysts, and investors, because the timing of realized investment gains and losses on sales of securities in any given period is largely discretionary. In addition, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments that are charged to earnings could distort the analysis of trends. These operating measurements are not intended as a substitute for net income available to common stockholders, net income available to common stockholders per diluted common share, and return on common equity prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of net income available to common stockholders, net income available to common stockholders per diluted common share, and return on common equity to non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share, and non-GAAP operating return on common equity, respectively, are provided in the tables below. Note: All amounts included in this release exclude intercompany transactions. Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, $ in millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to common stockholders $ 119.6 34.2 226.4 49.4 Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses, before tax (10.1) (12.6) (15.2) 32.0 Tax on reconciling items 2.1 2.7 3.2 (6.7) Non-GAAP operating income $ 111.6 24.2 214.4 74.7 Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders per Diluted Common Share to Non-GAAP Operating Income per Diluted Common Share Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to common stockholders per diluted common share $ 1.98 0.57 3.74 0.82 Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses, before tax (0.17) (0.21) (0.25) 0.53 Tax on reconciling items 0.04 0.04 0.05 (0.11) Non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share $ 1.85 0.40 3.54 1.24 Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Non-GAAP Operating Return on Equity Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Annualized Return on Equity 18.3 % 6.2 17.3 4.4 Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses, before tax (1.5) (2.3) (1.1) 2.9 Tax on reconciling items 0.3 0.5 0.2 (0.6) Annualized Non-GAAP Operating Return on Equity 17.1 % 4.4 16.4 6.7 Note: Amounts in the tables above may not foot due to rounding. 5 Attachments Permalink Disclaimer Selective Insurance Group Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:46:06 UTC.

