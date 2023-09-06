INVESTOR PRESENTATION
QUARTER ENDED
JUNE 30, 2023
2
Overview
3
A Track Record of Superior Execution
Nine Consecutive Years of Double-DigitNon-GAAP Operating ROEs* and Above Average Industry Growth
2022
Non-GAAP
Operating ROE
of 12.4%*
$6.0B
Market Cap (as of 9/5/2023)
95+
Years of Financial Strength and Superior Execution
$3.6B
2022 NPW (up 12% Y/Y)
95.1%
2022 GAAP Combined Ratio
*For further information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see
4
"Safe Harbor Statement" on Page 2.
Our Sustainable Competitive Advantages
Competitive Position Enhanced by Working Towards the Benefit of all our Stakeholders
Franchise value distribution
model with high-quality
partners
- Close relationships with high-quality independent agent distribution partners
- Enables effective management of pricing and retention
- Significant opportunity for profitable growth
Unique locally based
field model
- Locally based underwriting, claims, and safety management specialists
- Claims specialists regionally organized by specialty
- Empowered decision- making within regional underwriting operations
Sophisticated tools for risk
selection, pricing, and claims management
- Proven ability to develop and integrate actionable tools
- Enable effective profitability management in an uncertain loss trend environment
Superior omni-channel
customer experience delivered
by best-in-class employees
- Strong focus on customer experience
- Developing additional holistic solutions for 24- hour omni-channel shared experience
- Increased customer engagement
- Value-addedservices
Highly engaged and aligned talent across the organization
5
