ABOUT THIS

REPORT

Our third Sustainability Report highlights key initiatives tied to our business strategy that enhance our

sustainability and corporate citizenship. We seek tangible

results for our stakeholders and are committed to long- term progress. We believe that our long-standing strategy

of advancing the interests of our customers, distribution

partners, and employees has generated superior financial performance for our shareholders while supporting

the communities where we live and work. This Report's

Appendix includes Equal Employee Opportunity (EEO- 1) data. Our Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) report, referencing insurance industry-specific

standards, is on our website at www.selective.com.In 2022, we published our Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, highlighting our

strategy to address climate-related risks and opportunities

- and it is available on our website athttps://www.selective.com/about-selective/corporate-social-responsibility.

This report covers Selective's performance in 2022 unless otherwise explicitly stated.