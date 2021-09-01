Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIGI   US8163001071

SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

(SIGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Selective Insurance : to Present at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference

09/01/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced today that executives John J. Marchioni, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark A. Wilcox, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. (ET). Selective's presentation will be broadcast live on the Internet. Investors are invited to listen by visiting the Investors page of www.Selective.com. A replay of the broadcast will be available until October 10, 2021 on the company's website. For more information about Selective or the upcoming conference, please visit www.Selective.com.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named a Great Place to Work® in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-to-present-at-the-2021-keefe-bruyette--woods-virtual-insurance-conference-301367487.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
04:16pSELECTIVE INSURANCE : to Present at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Ins..
PR
08/19SELECTIVE INSURANCE : Unveils "Your Passion, Our Purpose" Brand Campaign Across ..
PR
08/17SELECTIVE INSURANCE : Wolfe Research Starts Selective Insurance Group at Outperf..
MT
08/12SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/04AN INFOGRAPHIC ON HOME RENOVATION IN : A Selective Insurance Study
PU
08/04SELECTIVE INSURANCE : Study Finds 25% Increase In Major Home Renovation Projects..
PR
08/03SELECTIVE INSURANCE : Insider Selling at Selective Insurance (SIGI) Continues wi..
MT
08/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Selective Insurance
MT
07/30SELECTIVE INSURANCE : RBC Boosts Price Target on Selective Insurance Group to $8..
MT
07/29SELECTIVE INSURANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations