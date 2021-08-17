Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SelectQuote, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLQT   US8163073005

SELECTQUOTE, INC.

(SLQT)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/17/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SLQT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 15, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming when measured against expectations. This poor performance was likely to impact the Company’s financial results. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about SelectQuote, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 937 M - -
Net income 2021 134 M - -
Net Debt 2021 161 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 289 M 2 289 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float -
Duration : Period :
SelectQuote, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,01 $
Average target price 33,78 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Timothy Danker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raffaele Sadun Chief Financial Officer
Donald L. Hawks Chairman
Floyd May Chief Information Officer
William Grant Chief Operating Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELECTQUOTE, INC.-32.48%2 238
ALLIANZ SE0.25%97 683
CHUBB LIMITED19.69%80 829
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.29.61%77 782
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.46%65 945
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED63.36%31 208