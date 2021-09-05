Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SelectQuote, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLQT   US8163073005

SELECTQUOTE, INC.

(SLQT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SelectQuote, Inc. - SLQT

09/05/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLQT).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether SelectQuote and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote held a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results during which it disclosed that its fourth quarter results would be impacted by a "negative cohort and tail adjustment" due to "lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort." 

On this news, SelectQuote's stock price fell $5.50 per share, or 20.07%, to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-selectquote-inc---slqt-301369539.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SELECTQUOTE, INC.
06:37aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
09/03SELECTQUOTE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securit..
PR
09/02SELECTQUOTE : to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat with Piper Sandler
BU
09/01SELECTQUOTE : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Inves..
BU
08/27SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
08/27INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action ..
PR
08/26AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Asnd, zuo, slqt,
MT
08/26SELECTQUOTE : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. I..
PR
08/26SELECTQUOTE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/26US Stocks Slide From Record Highs as Fed Hawks Call for Asset Purchase Cuts A..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SELECTQUOTE, INC.
More recommendations