    SLQT   US8163073005

SELECTQUOTE, INC.

(SLQT)
SLQT 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages SelectQuote (SLQT) Investors with $100K+ Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, OCT. 15TH LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE in Securities Fraud Class Action

10/11/2021 | 09:32am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: May 20, 2020Aug. 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 15, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SLQT
Contact An Attorney Now: SLQT@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Securities Fraud Class Action:

SelectQuote is a direct-to-consumer distribution platform that offers complex senior health, life, and auto & home insurance policies from a curated panel of insurance carriers. A significant majority of the policies SelectQuote sells are Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement policies, which are grouped by their effective date into yearly cohorts. 

The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the rapid policy disenrollment it had been experiencing, and as a result the Company's reported revenues, earnings, accounts receivable, and lifetime value of commissions per approved policy were improperly inflated.

The truth emerged through a series of partial disclosures beginning on May 11, 2021, when SelectQuote disclosed its Q4 2020 financial reports would be impacted by a negative cohort and tail adjustments, which management attributed to the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period ("OEP") and increased "switching activity."

Then, on Aug. 25, 2021, SelectQuote revealed that lack of policy renewals affected both the 2019 and 2020 cohorts, and it would include a $65 million placeholder for the risk of additional cohort tail adjustment for the following year.

These events sent the price of SelectQuote shares crashing lower.

If you invested in SelectQuote and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SelectQuote should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SLQT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slqt-4-day-deadline-alert-hagens-berman-encourages-selectquote-slqt-investors-with-100k-losses-to-contact-firms-attorneys-now-oct-15th-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-securities-fraud-class-action-301396603.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
