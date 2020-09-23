Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SelectQuote, Inc.    SLQT

SELECTQUOTE, INC.

(SLQT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SelectQuote : Announces New Board Member with Strong Healthcare and Policy Credentials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Chair of Compensation Committee to Retire

SelectQuote, Inc. announced today that Dr. Kavita Patel, M.D., will join the company’s Board as an independent director effective immediately. Patel brings deep and varied experience in public health and policy, having worked on healthcare reform under President Barack Obama and serving as a Scholar at the Brookings Institution, one of the nation’s premier research groups.

“Dr. Patel’s knowledge and expertise on the U.S. healthcare system will greatly benefit our company,” said Tim Danker, CEO of SelectQuote. “She has consistently demonstrated passion for patient care throughout her career and sets an example for how we want to engage with our customers. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Patel and are confident she will be a tremendous asset to our Board of Directors.”

Dr. Patel has also served as deputy director on health to the late Senator Edward Kennedy. In addition to her health policy work, she is also a practicing primary care physician at Mary’s Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Washington D.C.

“I’m excited to join the SelectQuote team at such an exciting time in the company’s history,” said Dr. Patel. “SelectQuote’s commitment to customer education and service over the past 35 years make it a valued partner to Seniors navigating complex health care choices. I look forward to partnering with this team to write the next chapter in SelectQuote’s story.”

Dr. Patel will succeed Donald “Butch” Britton, who is retiring from the Board after six years of service, five of which were as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

“We would like to thank Butch for his many contributions to SelectQuote over the years,” Danker said. “He has been an instrumental member of our Board and a major contributor to many of our greatest accomplishments in recent years, including the growth of our Senior Division and becoming a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.”

Denise Devine has been appointed as the new Chair of the Compensation Committee. She is the founder and CEO of FNB Holdings, LLC, which is dedicated to the health and wellness space, and is the founder and CFO of RTM Vital Signs, LLC, an early stage medical device company.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SELECTQUOTE, INC.
09:31aSELECTQUOTE : Announces New Board Member with Strong Healthcare and Policy Crede..
BU
09/10SELECTQUOTE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
09/09SELECTQUOTE, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
09/09SELECTQUOTE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
09/04SELECTQUOTE, INC. : annual earnings release
09/01SELECTQUOTE : Announces First Partnership with Primary Care Provider Network
BU
08/19SELECTQUOTE : to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Earnings on Wed..
BU
08/13SELECTQUOTE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/06SELECTQUOTE : to Participate in Investor Update Call with RBC Capital Markets
BU
06/10SELECTQUOTE, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 805 M - -
Net income 2021 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 91,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 445 M 3 445 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart SELECTQUOTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
SelectQuote, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SELECTQUOTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,10 $
Last Close Price 21,19 $
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Danker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald L. Hawks Chairman
William Grant Chief Operating Officer
Raffaele Sadun Chief Financial Officer
Floyd May Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SELECTQUOTE, INC.0.00%3 445
ALLIANZ SE-24.19%79 823
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.36%58 894
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-17.10%53 315
CHUBB LIMITED-25.45%52 376
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-46.74%23 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group