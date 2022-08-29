SelectQuote, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results 08/29/2022 | 07:31am EDT Send by mail :

Net loss of $104.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $(60.8) million

Excluding the $(48.3) million cohort/tail adjustment, Revenue of $187.7 million*

Excluding the $(48.3) million cohort/tail adjustment, Net loss of $56.4 million*

Excluding the $(48.3) million cohort/tail adjustment, Adjusted EBITDA of $(12.5) million* Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Revenue, Net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the following ranges: Revenue expected in a range of $850 million to $950 million

Net loss expected in a range of $113 million to $89 million

Adjusted EBITDA* expected in a range of $(20) million to $10 million Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 – Segment Highlights Senior Revenue of $97.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $(44.4) million

Approved Medicare Advantage policies grew 39% Year-Over-Year Life Revenue of $37.3 million

Final expense premiums fell 26% Year-Over-Year Auto & Home Revenue of $7.1 million

Total Auto & Home premiums grew 2% Year-Over-Year SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) reported consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $139.4 million compared to consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 of $185.3 million. Consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $104.7 million compared to consolidated net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 of $0.8 million. Finally, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $(60.8) million compared to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 of $18.1 million. Excluding the $48.3 million cohort/tail adjustment for the Senior MA distribution business, consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $187.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA* was $(12.5) million. Consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, was $764.0 million compared to consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, of $930.0 million. Consolidated net loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, was $297.5 million compared to consolidated net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, of $124.9 million. Finally, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, was $(260.5) million compared to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* of $220.2 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the $193.3 million cohort/tail adjustment for the Senior MA distribution business, consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2022 was $957.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA* was $(67.2) million. Chief Executive Officer Tim Danker commented, “We are pleased with the progress we have made against the strategic redesign of our business. Our goal is to optimize our core senior and healthcare services businesses with a focus on improving returns and higher visibility in our projected cash flows. Now six months into our strategic redesign, we have increasing confidence and high conviction that SelectQuote will create value for shareholders in the years to come. Clearly, the responsibility to prove our value to shareholders is ours and we can only do that through consistent execution, but our results year-to-date and in the fourth quarter demonstrate expanding profitability in both our core senior and healthcare services businesses including our growing SelectRx business.” President Bob Grant added, “The actions we have taken in preparation for the upcoming Medicare Advantage season position SelectQuote well for success against our stated strategic goals to improve unit profitability and cash flow. Our agent force will be onboarded earlier and will consist of a higher proportion of core tenured agents, which should drive improved productivity. Similarly, our plan to originate fewer policies will allow SelectQuote to focus marketing and sales on the best performing Medicare Advantage business. These strategies combined with about $250 million in cost savings identified to date and the impressive growth of our SelectRx business will help improve both the cash flow generation and predictability of our business in the upcoming season and for years ahead.” Segment Results We currently report on three segments: 1) Senior, 2) Life and 3) Auto & Home. The performance measures of the segments include total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA*. Costs of revenue, marketing and advertising, and technical development operating costs and expenses that are directly attributable to a segment are reported within the applicable segment. Indirect costs of revenue, marketing and advertising, and technical development operating costs and expenses are allocated to each segment based on varying metrics such as headcount. Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated as total revenue for the applicable segment less: direct and allocated costs of revenue, marketing and advertising, technical development, and general and administrative operating costs and expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense; gain or loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software; share-based compensation expense; restructuring expenses; and non-recurring expenses such as severance payments and transaction costs. Senior Financial Results The following table provides the financial results for the Senior segment for the periods presented: (in thousands) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 % Change FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change Revenue $ 97,917 $ 124,391 (21 )% $ 595,375 $ 728,701 (18 )% Adjusted EBITDA* (44,374 ) 24,830 (279 )% (193,799 ) 243,777 (179 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* (45 )% 20 % (33 )% 33 % Operating Metrics Submitted Policies Submitted policies are counted when an individual completes an application with our licensed agent and provides authorization to the agent to submit the application to the insurance carrier partner. The applicant may have additional actions to take, such as providing additional information, before the application will be reviewed by the insurance carrier. The following table shows the number of submitted policies for the periods presented: 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 % Change FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change Medicare Advantage 129,289 95,549 35 % 808,116 550,321 47 % Medicare Supplement 890 2,498 (64 )% 7,208 26,785 (73 )% Dental, Vision and Hearing 23,502 30,287 (22 )% 145,716 132,106 10 % Prescription Drug Plan 649 1,193 (46 )% 6,842 11,436 (40 )% Other 3,340 3,884 (14 )% 14,776 16,487 (10 )% Total 157,670 133,411 18 % 982,658 737,135 33 % *See reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures starting on page 11. Approved Policies Approved policies represents the number of submitted policies that were approved by our insurance carrier partners for the identified product during the indicated period. Not all approved policies will go in force. The following table shows the number of approved policies for the periods presented: 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 % Change FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change Medicare Advantage 115,707 83,448 39 % 661,738 467,585 42 % Medicare Supplement 807 2,062 (61 )% 5,461 21,911 (75 )% Dental, Vision and Hearing 23,738 26,645 (11 )% 124,989 111,015 13 % Prescription Drug Plan 809 1,191 (32 )% 6,124 10,747 (43 )% Other 3,208 3,880 (17 )% 12,407 14,089 (12 )% Total 144,269 117,226 23 % 810,719 625,347 30 % Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Policy Lifetime value of commissions per approved policy represents commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of an approved policy based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints. The lifetime value of commissions per approved policy is equal to the sum of the commission revenue due upon the initial sale of a policy, and when applicable, an estimate of future renewal commissions. The following table shows the lifetime value of commissions per approved policy for the periods presented: (dollars per policy): 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 % Change FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change Medicare Advantage $ 877 $ 1,121 (22 )% $ 925 $ 1,260 (27 )% Medicare Supplement 1,236 1,323 (7 )% 1,270 1,269 — % Dental, Vision and Hearing 122 121 1 % 123 136 (10 )% Prescription Drug Plan 225 180 25 % 234 224 4 % Other 64 160 (60 )% 73 113 (35 )% Per Unit Economics Per unit economics represents total Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement commissions, other product commissions, other revenues, and costs associated with the Senior segment, each shown per number of approved Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement policies over a given time period. Management assesses the business on a per-unit basis to help ensure the revenue opportunity associated with a successful policy sale is attractive relative to the marketing acquisition cost. Because not all acquired leads result in a successful policy sale, all per-policy metrics are based on approved policies, which is the measure that triggers revenue recognition. The Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement commission per MA/MS policy represents the lifetime value of commissions for policies sold in the period. Other commission per MA/MS policy represents the lifetime value of commissions for other products sold in the period, including dental, vision and hearing, prescription drug plan, and other products, which management views as additional commission revenue on our agents’ core function of MA/MS policy sales. Other per MA/MS policy represents the production bonuses, lead sales revenue from InsideResponse, and updated estimates of prior period variable consideration based on actual policy renewals in the current period. Total operating expenses per MA/MS policy represents all of the operating expenses within the Senior segment. The Revenue to customer acquisition cost (“CAC”) multiple represents total revenue per MA/MS policy as a multiple of total marketing acquisition cost, which represents the direct costs of acquiring leads. These costs are included in marketing and advertising expense within the total operating expenses per MA/MS policy. The following table shows per unit economics for the periods presented. Based on the seasonality of the Senior segment and the fluctuations between quarters, we believe that the most relevant view of per unit economics is on a rolling 12-month basis. All per-MA/MS policy metrics below are based on the sum of approved MA/MS policies, as both products have similar commission profiles. These metrics are the basis on which management assesses the business: Twelve Months Ended

June 30, (dollars per approved policy): 2022 2021 % Change Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement approved policies 667,199 489,496 36 % Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement commission per MA/MS policy $ 928 $ 1,260 (26 )% Other commission per MA/MS policy 27 39 (31 )% Other per MA/MS policy (62 ) 190 (133 )% Total revenue per MA/MS policy 893 1,489 (40 )% Total operating expenses per MA/MS policy (1,183 ) (991 ) 19 % Adjusted EBITDA per MA/MS policy* $ (290 ) $ 498 (158 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin per MA/MS policy* (32 )% 33 % (197 )% Revenue/CAC multiple 1.8X 3X Life Financial Results The following table provides the financial results for the Life segment for the periods presented: (in thousands) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 % Change FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change Revenue $ 37,331 $ 56,718 (34 )% $ 153,973 $ 177,669 (13 )% Adjusted EBITDA* 576 7,123 (92 )% (129 ) 22,542 (101 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 2 % 13 % — % 13 % Operating Metrics Life premium represents the total premium value for all policies that were approved by the relevant insurance carrier partner and for which the policy document was sent to the policyholder and payment information was received by the relevant insurance carrier partner during the indicated period. Because our commissions are earned based on a percentage of total premium, total premium volume for a given period is the key driver of revenue for our Life segment. The following table shows term and final expense premiums for the periods presented: (in thousands) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 % Change FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change Term Premiums $ 16,374 $ 20,049 (18 )% $ 62,364 $ 76,833 (19 )% Final Expense Premiums 25,500 34,610 (26 )% 109,218 90,878 20 % Total $ 41,874 $ 54,659 (23 )% 171,582 167,711 2 % *See reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures starting on page 11. Auto & Home Financial Results The following table provides the financial results for the Auto & Home segment for the periods presented: (in thousands) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 % Change FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change Revenue $ 7,126 $ 7,161 — % $ 27,881 $ 30,913 (10 )% Adjusted EBITDA* 1,476 1,316 12 % 5,433 8,178 (34 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 21 % 18 % 19 % 26 % Operating Metrics Auto & Home premium represents the total premium value of all new policies that were approved by our insurance carrier partners during the indicated period. Because our commissions are earned based on a percentage of total premium, total premium volume for a given period is the key driver of revenue for our Auto & Home segment. The following table shows premiums for the periods presented: (in thousands): 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 % Change FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change Premiums $ 13,756 $ 13,431 2 % $ 50,114 $ 55,596 (10 )% Earnings Conference Call SelectQuote, Inc. will host a conference call with the investment community today, Monday, August 29, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. To register for this conference call, please use this link: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11325/selectquote-fiscal-4q-and-full-year-2022-earnings-call/. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. The event will also be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding our GAAP financial results, we have presented in this release Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and certain add-backs for non-cash or non-recurring expenses, including restructuring and share-based compensation expenses. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). We monitor and have presented in this release Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that excluding the impact of these expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe that these financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. *See reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures starting on page 11. Forward Looking Statement This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ultimate duration and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other public health events, our reliance on a limited number of insurance carrier partners and any potential termination of those relationships or failure to develop new relationships; existing and future laws and regulations affecting the health insurance market; changes in health insurance products offered by our insurance carrier partners and the health insurance market generally; insurance carriers offering products and services directly to consumers; changes to commissions paid by insurance carriers and underwriting practices; competition with brokers, including exclusively online brokers and carriers who opt to sell policies directly to consumers; competition from government-run health insurance exchanges; developments in the U.S. health insurance system; our dependence on revenue from carriers in our senior segment and downturns in the senior health as well as life, automotive and home insurance industries; our ability to develop new offerings and penetrate new vertical markets; risks from third-party products; failure to enroll individuals during the Medicare annual enrollment period; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our dependence on lead providers and ability to compete for leads; failure to obtain and/or convert sales leads to actual sales of insurance policies; access to data from consumers and insurance carriers; accuracy of information provided from and to consumers during the insurance shopping process; cost-effective advertisement through internet search engines; ability to contact consumers and market products by telephone; global economic conditions, including inflation; disruption to operations as a result of future acquisitions; significant estimates and assumptions in the preparation of our financial statements; impairment of goodwill; potential litigation and other legal proceedings or inquiries; our existing and future indebtedness; our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; access to additional capital; failure to protect our intellectual property and our brand; fluctuations in our financial results caused by seasonality; accuracy and timeliness of commissions reports from insurance carriers; timing of insurance carriers’ approval and payment practices; factors that impact our estimate of the constrained lifetime value of commissions per policyholder; changes in accounting rules, tax legislation and other legislation; disruptions or failures of our technological infrastructure and platform; failure to maintain relationships with third-party service providers; cybersecurity breaches or other attacks involving our systems or those of our insurance carrier partners or third-party service providers; our ability to protect consumer information and other data; and failure to market and sell Medicare plans effectively or in compliance with laws. For a further discussion of these and other risk factors that could impact our future results and performance, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “Annual Report”) filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. About SelectQuote: Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. SelectQuote pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin the company’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. SelectQuote has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. In 2021, SelectQuote expanded its business with the addition of Population Health, a healthcare services company, and SelectRx, a specialty medication management pharmacy. SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,997 $ 286,454 Accounts receivable, net 129,748 103,364 Commissions receivable-current 116,277 89,120 Other current assets 15,751 4,486 Total current assets 402,773 483,424 COMMISSIONS RECEIVABLE—Net 722,349 756,777 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT—Net 41,804 29,510 SOFTWARE—Net 16,301 12,611 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 28,016 31,414 INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 31,255 40,670 GOODWILL 29,136 68,019 OTHER ASSETS 18,418 1,436 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,290,052 $ 1,423,861 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 24,766 $ 34,079 Accrued expenses 26,002 20,676 Accrued compensation and benefits 42,150 40,909 Operating lease liabilities—current 5,261 5,289 Current portion of long-term debt 7,169 2,360 Other current liabilities 8,165 5,504 Total current liabilities 113,513 108,817 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET—less current portion 698,423 459,043 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 50,080 138,827 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 33,946 38,392 OTHER LIABILITIES 2,985 11,743 Total liabilities 898,947 756,822 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.01 par value 1,644 1,635 Additional paid-in capital 554,845 544,771 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (177,100 ) 120,404 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,716 229 Total shareholders’ equity 391,105 667,039 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,290,052 $ 1,423,861 SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE: Commission $ 94,809 $ 159,107 $ 587,518 $ 818,772 Production bonus 12,878 15,395 89,057 70,653 Other 31,707 10,760 87,470 40,556 Total revenue 139,394 185,262 764,045 929,981 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of revenue 107,076 64,110 466,808 270,715 Marketing and advertising 75,080 86,595 484,084 385,291 General and administrative 25,267 18,618 89,837 63,114 Technical development 6,054 5,165 24,729 18,623 Goodwill impairment 44,596 — 44,596 — Total operating costs and expenses 258,073 174,488 1,110,054 737,743 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (118,679 ) 10,774 (346,009 ) 192,238 INTEREST EXPENSE, NET (12,295 ) (8,422 ) (43,595 ) (29,320 ) LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT — — — (3,315 ) OTHER EXPENSE, NET (26 ) (43 ) (202 ) (1,588 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) (131,000 ) 2,309 (389,806 ) 158,015 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) (26,318 ) 1,513 (92,302 ) 33,156 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (104,682 ) $ 796 $ (297,504 ) $ 124,859 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.64 ) $ — $ (1.81 ) $ 0.77 Diluted $ (0.64 ) $ — $ (1.81 ) $ 0.75 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING USED IN PER SHARE AMOUNTS: Basic 164,427 163,441 164,042 162,889 Diluted 164,427 165,689 164,042 165,544 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) NET OF TAX: Gain (loss) on cash flow hedge 2,129 (186 ) 11,487 1,483 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 2,129 (186 ) 11,487 1,483 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (102,553 ) $ 610 $ (286,017 ) $ 126,342 SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (104,682 ) $ 796 $ (297,504 ) $ 124,859 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,768 4,883 24,724 16,142 Goodwill impairment 44,596 — 44,596 — Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software 717 425 1,458 686 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,147 — 3,147 — Share-based compensation expense 800 1,476 7,052 5,165 Deferred income taxes (26,338 ) 1,509 (92,716 ) 33,007 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 1,243 862 5,461 3,344 Write-off of debt issuance costs — — — 2,570 Fair value adjustments to contingent earnout obligations — — — 1,488 Non-cash lease expense 1,002 953 4,067 3,823 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 34,085 28,264 (25,749 ) (19,993 ) Commissions receivable (329 ) (81,747 ) 7,271 (332,936 ) Other assets (2,641 ) 500 (10,915 ) 4,848 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (12,559 ) (6,495 ) (4,464 ) 19,728 Operating lease liabilities (1,274 ) (1,151 ) (5,143 ) (3,782 ) Other liabilities 1,513 (4,768 ) 401 25,609 Net cash used in operating activities (53,952 ) (54,493 ) (338,314 ) (115,442 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (283 ) (8,387 ) (24,798 ) (14,907 ) Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (2,280 ) (2,275 ) (9,851 ) (8,081 ) Acquisition of business — (17,150 ) (6,927 ) (41,028 ) Investment in equity securities — — (1,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (2,563 ) (27,812 ) (42,576 ) (64,016 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility — — 50,000 — Payments on Revolving Credit Facility — — (50,000 ) — Proceeds from DDTL Facility — — 242,000 — Payments on DDTL Facility (613 ) — (1,225 ) — Net proceeds from Term Loans — — — 228,753 Payments on Term Loans (1,180 ) — (2,360 ) (84,118 ) Payments on other debt (54 ) (62 ) (184 ) (251 ) Proceeds from common stock options exercised and employee stock purchase plan — 109 3,179 1,887 Payments of tax withholdings related to net share settlement of equity awards — (336 ) (148 ) (10,362 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — — (328 ) (885 ) Payments of costs incurred in connection with private placement — — — (1,771 ) Payments of costs incurred in connection with initial public offering — — — (3,911 ) Payment of contingent earnout liability — — — (32,300 ) Payment of acquisition holdback — — (5,501 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,847 ) (289 ) 235,433 97,042 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (58,362 ) (82,594 ) (145,457 ) (82,416 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of year 199,359 369,048 286,454 368,870 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of year $ 140,997 $ 286,454 $ 140,997 $ 286,454 SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Senior Life Auto &

Home Corp &

Elims Consolidated Revenue $ 97,917 $ 37,331 $ 7,126 $ (2,980 ) $ 139,394 Operating expenses (142,291 ) (36,755 ) (5,650 ) (15,476 ) (200,172 ) Other expenses, net — — — (26 ) (26 ) Adjusted EBITDA (44,374 ) 576 1,476 (18,482 ) (60,804 ) Share-based compensation expense (800 ) Non-recurring expenses (1,873 ) Depreciation and amortization (6,768 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software (717 ) Goodwill impairment (44,596 ) Impairment of long-lived assets (3,147 ) Interest expense, net (12,295 ) Income tax benefit 26,318 Net loss (104,682 ) Net commission revenue adjustment from change in estimate for Senior cohort/tail adjustment 48,300 Adjusted consolidated net loss $ (56,382 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Senior Life Auto &

Home Corp &

Elims Consolidated Revenue $ 124,391 $ 56,718 $ 7,161 $ (3,008 ) $ 185,262 Operating expenses (99,561 ) (49,595 ) (5,845 ) (12,128 ) (167,129 ) Other expenses, net — — — (43 ) (43 ) Adjusted EBITDA 24,830 7,123 1,316 (15,179 ) 18,090 Share-based compensation expense (1,476 ) Non-recurring expenses (575 ) Depreciation and amortization (4,883 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software (425 ) Interest expense, net (8,422 ) Income tax expense (1,513 ) Net income $ 796 SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Unaudited) Year Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Senior Life Auto &

Home Corp &

Elims Consolidated Revenue $ 595,375 $ 153,973 $ 27,881 $ (13,184 ) $ 764,045 Operating expenses (789,174 ) (154,102 ) (22,448 ) (58,625 ) (1,024,349 ) Other expenses, net — — — (202 ) (202 ) Adjusted EBITDA (193,799 ) (129 ) 5,433 (72,011 ) (260,506 ) Share-based compensation expense (7,052 ) Non-recurring expenses (4,730 ) Depreciation and amortization (24,724 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software, net (1,456 ) Goodwill impairment (44,596 ) Impairment of long-lived assets (3,147 ) Interest expense, net (43,595 ) Income tax benefit 92,302 Net loss $ (297,504 ) Year Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Senior Life Auto &

Home Corp &

Elims Consolidated Revenue $ 728,701 $ 177,669 $ 30,913 $ (7,302 ) $ 929,981 Operating expenses (484,924 ) (155,127 ) (22,735 ) (46,899 ) (709,685 ) Other expenses, net — — — (100 ) (100 ) Adjusted EBITDA 243,777 22,542 8,178 (54,301 ) 220,196 Share-based compensation expense (5,165 ) Non-recurring expenses (6,065 ) Fair value adjustments to contingent earnout obligations (1,488 ) Depreciation and amortization (16,142 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software (686 ) Interest expense, net (29,320 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,315 ) Income tax expense (33,156 ) Net income $ 124,859 SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Revenue to Adjusted EBITDA - Senior Cohort/Tail Adjustment (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Senior Life Auto &

Home Corp &

Elims Consolidated Revenue $ 97,917 $ 37,331 $ 7,126 $ (2,980 ) $ 139,394 Net commission revenue adjustment from change in estimate for Senior cohort/tail adjustment 48,300 — — — 48,300 Revenue, excluding net commission revenue adjustment from change in estimate for Senior cohort/tail adjustment 146,217 37,331 7,126 (2,980 ) 187,694 Operating expenses (142,291 ) (36,755 ) (5,650 ) (15,476 ) (200,172 ) Other expenses, net — — — (26 ) (26 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,926 $ 576 $ 1,476 $ (18,482 ) $ (12,504 ) Year Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Senior Life Auto &

Home Corp &

Elims Consolidated Revenue $ 595,375 $ 153,973 $ 27,881 $ (13,184 ) $ 764,045 Net commission revenue adjustment from change in estimate for Senior cohort/tail adjustment 193,300 — — — 193,300 Revenue, excluding net commission revenue adjustment from change in estimate for Senior cohort/tail adjustment 788,675 153,973 27,881 (13,184 ) 957,345 Operating expenses (789,174 ) (154,102 ) (22,448 ) (58,625 ) (1,024,349 ) Other expenses, net — — — (202 ) (202 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (499 ) $ (129 ) $ 5,433 $ (72,011 ) $ (67,206 ) SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Guidance net loss to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation, year ending June 30, 2023: (in thousands) Range Net loss $ (113,000 ) $ (89,000 ) Income tax benefit (33,000 ) (29,000 ) Interest expense, net 74,000 74,000 Depreciation and amortization 24,000 24,000 Share-based compensation expense 12,000 12,000 Non-recurring expenses 16,000 18,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,000 ) $ 10,000 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005140/en/

