SelectQuote Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire SelectQuote Inc. Before May 20, 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of SelectQuote Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLQT) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of SelectQuote from May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021 (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of SelectQuote holding shares before May 20, 2020 , you may have standing to hold SelectQuote harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of SelectQuote , holding shares before May 20, 2020

