SelectQuote Partners With Rocket Lawyer to Provide Access to Legal Services Through the Insurance Buying Process

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced today a partnership with Rocket Lawyer, a global leader in online legal services. SelectQuote, a pioneer of direct-to-consumer insurance shopping, will offer consumers the ability to gain access to Rocket Lawyer’s legal services through SelectQuote while shopping for insurance.

Starting in September 2022, SelectQuote will begin offering its consumers the ability to add a Rocket Lawyer membership, providing them an affordable and simple way to feel confident that they can quickly and easily find the legal help they need. Rocket Lawyer members get access to an online legal platform with thousands of customizable documents for individuals, families, businesses and real estate. Members can also file their taxes, enjoy unlimited use of the digital signature tool and easily connect with Rocket Lawyer’s network of attorneys to ask legal questions.

“We are extremely fortunate to learn valuable insights about our consumers’ needs and wants during the millions of conversations we have each year,” said Phil Williamson, Vice President of Business Development at SelectQuote. “The voice of the consumer is incredibly powerful and has allowed us to develop custom and differentiated offerings based on that feedback. From Life Insurance to Healthcare, the need for legal planning services — including custom legal documents, answers to legal questions, and filing services — is an important and natural fit within our portfolio.”

The partnership between SelectQuote and Rocket Lawyer will allow SelectQuote consumers to claim their Rocket Lawyer membership during the insurance selection process and have a dedicated team and customer service line. After claiming their Rocket Lawyer account, SelectQuote consumers will have the confidence of knowing they have access to professional legal services including thousands of legal documents and the ability to connect with Rocket Lawyer’s network of attorneys. Rocket Lawyer’s website and mobile app will also empower SelectQuote consumers to access legal help whenever and wherever they need it.

“The partnership with SelectQuote was a natural fit for Rocket Lawyer,” said Charley Moore, Founder and CEO of Rocket Lawyer. “It made perfect sense that while selecting insurance policies, folks also want to protect themselves and their loved ones with access to personalized legal services. According to a Rocket Lawyer survey, we found that almost 50% of Americans had not drafted a Will, which is an essential part of providing customers with the legal wellness they need as they start thinking about getting their legal affairs in order. We look forward to providing SelectQuote customers with all of the legal resources available through Rocket Lawyer Group Legal Benefits.”

“Partnering with Rocket Lawyer allows us to support consumers at a national level while staying true to our mission of helping people protect their most valuable assets and overall financial well-being at the best price — in a matter of minutes,” Williamson added.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. SelectQuote pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin the company’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. SelectQuote has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. In 2021, SelectQuote expanded its business with the addition of Population Health, a healthcare services company, and SelectRx, a closed-door, long-term care pharmacy.

About Rocket Lawyer:

At Rocket Lawyer, we believe everyone deserves affordable and simple legal services. Our laws should protect and empower—but for too many of us, the law is a burden, because of high costs and complexity. So, we’re changing things. Since 2008, we’ve helped over 30 million businesses, families, and individuals obtain the legal help they need, at a price they can afford. That’s legal made simple.® Visit www.rocketlawyer.com for a free trial and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

