    SLQT   US8163073005

SELECTQUOTE, INC.

(SLQT)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.630 USD   +9.58%
05:45pSelectQuote Raises Going Concern Warning and Begins Talks With Lenders
DJ
08:30aTRANSCRIPT : SelectQuote, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
08:08aSELECTQUOTE : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SelectQuote Raises Going Concern Warning and Begins Talks With Lenders

05/05/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
SelectQuote Inc. said there could be major doubts about its long-term survival if negotiations with senior secured lenders aren't successful.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday, the Overland Park, Kan.-based insurance distributor said that, under a credit facility, it must maintain a certain financial ratio.

As of March 31, the business was in compliance but said forecasts show a risk it could fall out of compliance within a year. That would permit lenders to declare a default and demand all amounts due, liquidity that SelectQuote would lack.

SelectQuote spokesman Matt Gunter said the company has "a relatively small group of lenders" and is "in active and constructive dialogue" about a debt covenant waiver or modification.

It currently owes more than $700 million under the facility.


Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1744ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 813 M - -
Net income 2022 -248 M - -
Net Debt 2022 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 394 M 394 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 70,7%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Danker President-Auto & Home segment
Robert Clay Grant President
Raffaele Sadun Chief Financial Officer
Donald L. Hawks Independent Director
Floyd May Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELECTQUOTE, INC.-73.51%394
ALLIANZ SE2.84%91 552
CHUBB LIMITED10.68%90 657
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-8.31%82 033
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD11.66%67 511
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-12.70%29 898