SELENA FM S.A.

SEL
Selena FM S A : Prime Minister Morawiecki visits Selena Group's production plant in Dzierżoniów

02/02/2021 | 11:18am EST
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Libra, a Dzierżoniów-based plant producing adhesives and sealants, a member of Selena Group - manufacturer of construction chemicals and the owner of the TYTAN Professional brand. During the pandemic, Selena Group received support under the government's anti-crisis shield, which helped maintain more than 600 jobs in the company's plants in Poland.

Operating in the Wałbrzych Special Economic Zone, Libra is one of Selena Group's two European plants which produce adhesives and sealants for European markets, but also for Qatar, South Korea and India.

'Selena Group has taken advantage of support schemes in several countries around the world where our companies operate. For example, we have received support in the United States, Spain and Italy. However, without a doubt I can say that the Polish government was one of the governments to react the fastest. I'd like to express my thanks for the swift response and the very high efficiency in allocating and providing aid under the anti-crisis shield', said Krzysztof Domarecki, CEO of Selena Group.

During his visit to the plant, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was accompanied by Deputy Governor of Lower Silesia Jarosław Kresa and Deputy Marshal of the Lower Silesian Province Grzegorz Macko.

'Today we find ourselves at an extremely critical moment of the entire epidemic, but we are receiving good macroeconomic data. It turns out that the recession is much less severe than we thought just a few months ago. It will be only 2.8%, which is better we could have expected. The total support for businesses has already exceeded PLN 175 billion. As a result, five million jobs have been saved. I've heard from you that jobs were also successfully saved here in Dzierżoniów', said Mateusz Morawiecki during his visit to Selena Group's Libra plant.

The delegation of the government's representatives met with the management board and learned about the construction chemicals which are developed in Poland and distributed all over the world. The Prime Minister's visit was an opportunity to discuss the government's support for businesses with funds originating from the anti-crisis shield. Selena's CEO Krzysztof Domarecki pointed to the outstanding efficiency and magnitude of the support compared to the support schemes offered in other countries. Selena Group has production plants in 17 countries, including Spain, Kazakhstan, China, South Korea, Romania and Turkey.

'Now the key task facing firms is to ensure work continuity and safety. We should be thinking today how the Polish economy is going to turn this corner', Krzysztof Domarecki added.

The Prime Minister also expressed his understanding for the firms that have grown exasperated by the difficult economic situation, and thanked them for their patience, commitment and support in the fight against the pandemic.

'Thank you for your solidarity because plants like this one began to produce disinfectants and deliver them to hospitals free of charge already during the first weeks of the pandemic. Now that we have embarked on the national vaccination program, let's try to make it through in this atmosphere of solidarity', added Prime Minister Morawiecki during a press briefing at the production plant.

Libra's products are distributed to 40 countries, including Poland, Russia, Germany, Lithuania, as well as Qatar, South Korea and India. At the beginning of the pandemic, Libra retrofitted one of its technological lines and started producing the TYTAN HEALTH sanitizer. The first batch of the product was transferred free of charge to hospitals in Lower Silesia.

