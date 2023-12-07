Self Storage Group ASA announced that at its EGM held on December 7, 2023, Steven Skaar (Chairman), Gustav Søbak, Yvonne Litsheim Sandvold, Ingrid Elvira Leisner and Carl August Ameln will resign as members of the company's board with effect from the same time as the entry into force of the resolution to transform the company into a private limited liability company. Mario Pello is appointed as new Chairman and Oscar Maltesen, Cecilie M. Brænd Hekneby, Tamas Benyi and Stefan Nilsson are appointed as new board members, with effect from the same time as the entry into force of the resolution to transform the Company into a private limited liability company.