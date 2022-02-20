SelfWealth : SWF 1H FY22 Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Report

5.60 2.78

SelfWealth Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

1. Company details

Name of entity: SelfWealth Limited ABN: 52 154 324 428 only For the half-year ended 31 December 2021 Reporting period: Previous period: For the half-year ended 31 December 2020 2. Results for announcement to the market $ Revenues from ordinary activities up 17.7% to 9,924,867 use up 458.9% to (2,419,940) Loss from ordinary activities after tax Loss for the half-year up 458.9% to (2,419,940)

Explanation of results

An explanation of the key financial elements contributing to the revenue and result above can be found in the review of operations included within the directors' report.

personal3. Net tangible assets

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

4. Distributions

No dividends have been paid or declared by the Company for the current financial period. No dividends were paid for the p evious financial period.

5. Other information required by Listing Rule 4.2A N/A

For6. Interim review

The financial statements have been reviewed by the Company's independent auditor without any modified opinion, disclaimer r emphasis of matters.