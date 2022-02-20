Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. SelfWealth Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWF   AU000000SWF8

SELFWEALTH LIMITED

(SWF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/17 10:49:03 pm
0.21 AUD   --.--%
05:31pSELFWEALTH : SWF 1H FY22 Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Report
PU
01/16SELFWEALTH : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C
PU
2021SELFWEALTH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SWF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SelfWealth : SWF 1H FY22 Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Report

02/20/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

5.60 2.78
Previous
period Cents
Reporting
period Cents

SelfWealth Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

1. Company details

Name of entity:

SelfWealth Limited

ABN:

52 154 324 428

only

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Reporting period:

Previous period:

For the half-year ended 31 December 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

$

Revenues from ordinary activities

up

17.7%

to

9,924,867

use

up

458.9%

to

(2,419,940)

Loss from ordinary activities after tax

Loss for the half-year

up

458.9%

to

(2,419,940)

Explanation of results

An explanation of the key financial elements contributing to the revenue and result above can be found in the review of operations included within the directors' report.

personal3. Net tangible assets

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

4. Distributions

No dividends have been paid or declared by the Company for the current financial period. No dividends were paid for the p evious financial period.

5. Other information required by Listing Rule 4.2A N/A

For6. Interim review

The financial statements have been reviewed by the Company's independent auditor without any modified opinion, disclaimer r emphasis of matters.

onlySelfWealth Limited

ABN 52 154 324 428

useInterim Report - 31 December 2021 personalFor

SelfWealth Limited Corporate directory 31 December 2021

Directors

onlyCompany secretary Registered office and principal place of business

Share register

useAuditor

personalSolicitors Ba kers

Stock exchange listing

Website

For

Mr Robert Edgley - Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Tony Lally - Non-Executive Director (retired 21 October 2021) Mr John O'Shaughnessy - Non-Executive Director

Mr Tam Vu - Non-Executive Director

Ms Catherine Whitaker - Managing Director and CEO (appointed director on 6 September 2021)

Ms Mandy Drake

Level 7, North End, 130 Lonsdale Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Link Market Services Limited

Level 13, Tower 4

727 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Telephone: +61 (0)3 9067 2005

Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd

Collins Square, Tower 5

727 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Telephone: +61 (0)3 8320 2222

K&L Gates

Level 25, 525 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Telephone: +61 (0)3 9205 2000

Westpac Banking Corporation

150 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

SelfWealth Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: SWF)

www.selfwealth.com.au

1

SelfWealth Limited

Contents

31 December 2021

Directors' report

Auditor's independence declaration

Condensed statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Condensed statement of financial position

onlyCondensed statement of changes in equity Condensed statement of cash flows Notes to the condensed financial statements Directors' declaration

I dependent auditor's report to the members of SelfWealth Limited

For usepersonal

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

17

18

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SelfWealth Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18,4 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2021 -0,65 M -0,46 M -0,46 M
Net cash 2021 7,48 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -138x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,7 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SELFWEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SelfWealth Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SELFWEALTH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cath Whitaker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mandy Drake Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert John Edgley Chairman
Andrew Dick Chief Technology Officer
John A. O'Shaughnessy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELFWEALTH LIMITED-28.81%36
MORGAN STANLEY-2.79%169 084
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION1.80%161 854
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.54%115 431
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-6.70%53 234
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.2.70%28 514