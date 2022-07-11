Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Selic Corp Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SELIC   TH7533010008

SELIC CORP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SELIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-07
4.020 THB   +4.15%
07:14aSELIC PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital increase received from the offering of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate to Private Placement (PP)
PU
07/013M to sell rights to Neoplast and Neobun brands and related assets in Thailand and certain other Southeast Asia countries
AQ
07/013M to exit Neoplast, Neobun brands in Southeast Asia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Selic Public : Report of the utilization of capital increase received from the offering of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate to Private Placement (PP)

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref. OP.SL. 30/2022

July 11th, 2022

Subject: Report of the utilization of capital increase received from the offering of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate to Private Placement (PP)

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

As Selic Corp Public Co. Ltd. ('the Company" or SELIC) has offered the newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate in Private Placement ("PP") during June 11 -15, 2021, totaling 28 million shares at a price of Baht 3.00 per share, totaling Baht 84 million. Purpose for the use of proceeds are for Investment in various projects to expand the business of Company and Group of Company / increasing production capacity / new acquisition/ new products/ new project, or new investment including the use for working capital for business operations and increase financial liquidity of the company.

The Company would like to report the use of the proceeds received from the capital increase as of June 30, 2022 as follows.

(Unit : Million Baht)

The purpose of using the money

Plan of

The amount of fund

The amount of fund

using

Utilization during

Utilization during

Jul 1 - Dec 31, 2021

Jan 1 - Jun 30, 2022

Fund from PP (Beginning Balance)

-

84.00

4.00

1.

Investment in various projects

-

32.00

0.00

2.

Loan payment

-

48.00

0.00

Total amount - using fund

80.00

0.00

Ending Balance

-

4.00

4.00

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Ms. Yuwadee Aiamsontisup)

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Selic Corporation pcl published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SELIC CORP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:14aSELIC PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital increase received from the offering of..
PU
07/013M to sell rights to Neoplast and Neobun brands and related assets in Thailand and cert..
AQ
07/013M to exit Neoplast, Neobun brands in Southeast Asia
RE
06/30SELIC PUBLIC : Notification Information Memorandum of Asset Acquisition under schedule (2)
PU
06/27SELIC PUBLIC : Notification of resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 6/2022 reg..
PU
06/27SELIC PUBLIC : Notification of resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 6/2022 reg..
PU
06/06SELIC PUBLIC : Notification of the resignation of a director
PU
06/06Selic Corp Public Company Limited Announces the Resignation of Angeli Suwatthanaphim fr..
CI
05/30SELIC PUBLIC : New shares of SELIC to be traded on May 31, 2022
PU
05/16Selic Corp Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 461 M - -
Net income 2021 81,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 0,17%
Capitalization 2 018 M 56,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart SELIC CORP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Selic Corp Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuwadee Aiamsontisup Chief Executive Officer
Sethaporn Sundaravibhata Chief Accounting & Financial Officer
Athavudhi Hirunburana Chairman
Evan Chu Chief Research & Development Officer
Kiattisak Suwatthanaphim Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELIC CORP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED37.69%56
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-13.02%26 653
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-25.74%3 198
SHANDONG DONGYUE ORGANOSILICON MATERIALS CO., LTD.-5.09%3 111
LINTEC CORPORATION-12.60%1 161
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-10.30%1 035