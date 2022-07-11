Selic Public : Report of the utilization of capital increase received from the offering of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate to Private Placement (PP)

Ref. OP.SL. 30/2022
July 11th, 2022
Subject: Report of the utilization of capital increase received from the offering of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate to Private Placement (PP)
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
As Selic Corp Public Co. Ltd. ('the Company" or SELIC) has offered the newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate in Private Placement ("PP") during June 11 -15, 2021, totaling 28 million shares at a price of Baht 3.00 per share, totaling Baht 84 million. Purpose for the use of proceeds are for Investment in various projects to expand the business of Company and Group of Company / increasing production capacity / new acquisition/ new products/ new project, or new investment including the use for working capital for business operations and increase financial liquidity of the company.
The Company would like to report the use of the proceeds received from the capital increase as of June 30, 2022 as follows.
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit : Million Baht)
|
|
|
|
|
The purpose of using the money
|
Plan of
|
The amount of fund
|
The amount of fund
|
|
|
using
|
Utilization during
|
Utilization during
|
|
|
|
Jul 1 - Dec 31, 2021
|
Jan 1 - Jun 30, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Fund from PP (Beginning Balance)
|
-
|
84.00
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Investment in various projects
|
-
|
32.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Loan payment
|
-
|
48.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount - using fund
|
|
80.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
-
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
(Ms. Yuwadee Aiamsontisup)
Chief Executive Officer
Disclaimer
Selic Corporation pcl published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.