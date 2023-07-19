Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, is excited to announce the opening of its newest hotel in Dakhla, Morocco. The newly opened hotel offers guests a unique and immersive experience in the stunning coastal city of Dakhla.

Situated on the southwestern coast of Morocco, Dakhla is known for its breathtaking landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and world-class kitesurfing spots. The new Selina hotel perfectly captures the essence of this vibrant destination, while also incorporating Selina's signature design and community-focused atmosphere.

The hotel, with its 376 bedspaces, boasts a range of accommodations to suit all types of travelers. From comfortable private rooms to stylish dormitories, Selina provides options for every budget. Guests can also enjoy a variety of amenities, including a pool, wellness center, on-site restaurant, and co-working spaces. Whether traveling for business or leisure, the Selina hotel in Dakhla offers an ideal retreat for relaxation, creativity, and connection.

Selina is committed to sustainability and community engagement, and the new Dakhla hotel is no exception. The brand aims to collaborate with local artisans, businesses, and organizations to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region. Through partnerships with environmental initiatives, Selina also strives to minimize its environmental impact and promote responsible tourism practices.

"We are thrilled to be opening our doors in Dakhla, Morocco," said Rafael Museri, CEO and co-founder of Selina. "With its natural beauty and vibrant culture, Dakhla is the perfect destination for a Selina hotel. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world and providing them with an unforgettable experience."

Recently opened in April, Selina Dakhla aims to offer a unique and authentic experience for travelers looking to connect with the region's culture, history, and natural beauty. From exploring the region's rich cultural heritage to engaging in sustainable tourism practices, Selina Dakhla provides a space for travelers to experience the region's vibrant present while shaping its future. With a growing tourism industry and a vibrant nightlife scene, Selina Dakhla is set to become the perfect destination for travelers looking for something different and authentic.

