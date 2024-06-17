Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA), the global lifestyle and experiential hospitality company catering to millennial and Gen Z travelers, announces its ongoing celebration of Pride Month with global initiatives to honor the LGBTQ+ community.

In celebration of Pride Month, Selina has launched a series of initiatives to honor the LGBTQ+ community and promote a culture of acceptance and love. Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Selina is excited to be offering a variety of events and programs throughout June at many of its locations worldwide.

Participating Selina locations have hosted and will continue to host various inclusive events throughout June, including Pride parades, workshops, LGBTQ+ cultural nights, live talks, and music events. These gatherings are designed to create safe spaces where everyone can express their true selves and celebrate diversity.

“At Selina, we believe in the power of inclusivity and the importance of fostering a community where everyone feels safe and welcome,” said Rafael Museri, Co-Founder and CEO of Selina. “Our Pride Month initiatives reflect our dedication to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and ensuring that our locations are places of acceptance and love.”

As a global hospitality brand, Selina focuses on ensuring that LGBTQ+ travelers feel secure and appreciated at all our destinations. To support this mission, we provide resources and training to our staff, ensuring they understand and respect the needs of LGBTQ+ guests.

In addition to celebrating Pride Month with our guests, Selina is equally committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace. We believe that diversity within our team enhances our ability to create unique and welcoming experiences for everyone who stays with us.

For more information about our events and initiatives, please visit Selina locations social media channels.

About Selina Hospitality PLC

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ: SLNA) is a global hospitality brand built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodations with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today’s nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to travel and work abroad seamlessly. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 22 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on X, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

