    SLNA   GB00BQ1MW662

SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC

(SLNA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:50 2023-04-21 pm EDT
1.530 USD   +0.66%
05:44pSelina Hospitality PLC Announces Date of Its Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
04/20Selina to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
04/12Soothe Launches New Hospitality Wellness Platform, Enabling Partners To Increase Revenue and Enhance Their Guest Experience
PR
Selina Hospitality PLC Announces Date of Its Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

04/21/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina" or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced it has set the date of its earnings release for the full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Earnings Call and Webcast Details:

The Company will release its earnings on Friday, April 28.

A conference call and webcast will be held on Monday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast of the earnings call will be live at: Link Directly to Webcast

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.

  • Date and Time: May 1, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Please register for the call. You can register any time starting now through the call.
  • Link to register: Registration Link
  • Registration in advance is encouraged. As part of the registration process, you can choose to be provided with the dial-in and PIN or to use the automated “Call Me” feature.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.selina.com and available for replay shortly after the call is completed.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 24 countries and six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 179 M - -
Net income 2022 -207 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 673
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,52 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 262%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafael Museri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bárbara Sofía Zubiría Furest Chief Financial Officer
Eric J. Foss Non-Executive Chairman
Lena Katz Chief Technology Officer
Eyal Amzallag Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC-43.91%149
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED13.65%15 349
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.1.45%7 846
WHITBREAD PLC19.77%7 737
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.00%6 527
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-3.59%5 927
