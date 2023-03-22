Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Selina Hospitality PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLNA   GB00BQ1MW662

SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC

(SLNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:49 2023-03-21 pm EDT
1.420 USD   +1.43%
08:36aSelina Hospitality to participate in Earth Hour on March 25 by hosting tech-free events across the globe
BU
03/20Selina Hospitality PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
03/20Selina Announces Key Board Appointment and Formation of New Board Committee
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Selina Hospitality to participate in Earth Hour on March 25 by hosting tech-free events across the globe

03/22/2023 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Selina Hospitality PLC (“Selina”, NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced the Company is giving guests and the local community the chance to honor Earth by participating in Earth Hour, a worldwide environmental movement that will take place this year on March 25.

This annual event encourages participants to dedicate one hour to Earth as a symbol of commitment to reconnecting, restoring, and taking care of the planet. From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time that day, Selina properties across six continents will invite guests and local visitors to participate in a variety of ways, including turning off technology and joining special events and programs that support personal growth and spotlight the need for environmental preservation.

“60 minutes can make a difference. Millions of people across the globe have participated in Earth Hour for the last 17 years, and we’re approaching the experience in a distinctly Selina way,” commented Rafi Museri, co-founder and CEO of Selina. “Sustainability has always been one of Selina’s core brand values and we strive to implement eco-friendly practices whenever possible. We only have one Earth, and Selina is dedicated to doing our part at every opportunity.”

Historically, Earth Hour has encouraged participants to turn off all electronics and refrain from using other electricity for one hour as a way to take tangible environmental action and conserve energy. In addition to turning off the electricity, Selina’s unique Earth Hour activities will include:

  • Music events, like an unplugged acoustic session featuring local artists, drum ceremonies, sound healing workshops and singing bowl ceremonies.
  • Programs around mindfulness, like an intention ceremony, meditation session and astrology workshop.
  • Other immersive experiences like yoga classes, breath out workshops, outdoor wellness sessions and Selina’s signature cacao ceremony.

Selina has been a sustainability-focused brand since its inception, decorating each hotel property with upcycled furniture and often engaging local artists to design elements within the hotel in order to support the local community. The brand highly values sustainability and does everything it can to positively contribute to the environment. The company’s first ESG report is available online and is planned to be updated annually.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 24 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit https://whatis.selina.com/ or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Earth Hour

Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organizations in more than 190 countries and territories to take tangible environmental action. Historically, Earth Hour has focused on the climate crisis, but more recently, Earth Hour has strived to also bring the pressing issue of nature loss to the fore. The aim is to create an unstoppable movement for nature, as it did when the world came together to tackle climate change. The movement recognizes the role of individuals in creating solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges and harnesses the collective power of its millions of supporters to drive change. Visit www.earthhour.org to find out about Earth Hour events around the world. Together, let’s create the #BiggestHourForEarth.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC
08:36aSelina Hospitality to participate in Earth Hour on March 25 by hosting tech-free events..
BU
03/20Selina Hospitality PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
03/20Selina Announces Key Board Appointment and Formation of New Board Committee
BU
03/09Selina Hospitality : General Meeting Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/07Selina Celebrates Opening in Berlin, Germany
BU
03/07Selina Hospitality plc Opens in Berlin, Germany
CI
03/03Selina to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
BU
03/02Selina Reports Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year F..
BU
02/27Selina to Participate in Company Presentation and Fireside Chats Live on Twitter Spaces
BU
02/15Selina Catahoula, New Orleans ready for Mardi Gras
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 179 M - -
Net income 2022 -207 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 139 M 139 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 673
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC
Duration : Period :
Selina Hospitality PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,42 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 287%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafael Museri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bárbara Sofía Zubiría Furest Chief Financial Officer
Eric J. Foss Non-Executive Chairman
Lena Katz Chief Technology Officer
Eyal Amzallag Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC-47.60%139
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED14.55%15 470
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.3.19%8 389
WHITBREAD PLC14.44%7 238
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.36%6 058
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-1.92%6 040
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer