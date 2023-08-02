Selina continues to pioneer innovative solutions for engaging and building loyalty among millennial and Gen Z travelers

Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announces the launch of the Selina Members Club, an innovative shareholder benefit program. This program is aimed at deepening retail shareholder engagement and revolutionizing the way the company builds relationships with its investors. A step beyond traditional shareholder programs, the Selina Members Club forms a community around shared values and lifestyles, underlining our commitment to stakeholder inclusion and brand camaraderie.

The Selina Members Club features three membership tiers: Blue Moon, Pink Moon, and Black Eclipse, each providing a unique set of benefits. Selina's valued shareholders, upon enrollment and verification that the eligibility requirements have been met, can enjoy accommodation and food and beverage discounts, room upgrades, complimentary breakfasts, access to co-working spaces, and exclusive event invitations. The program, designed to offer personalized experiences, also includes additional benefits such as accruing more points on stays, late checkouts, and free room upgrades - all to enrich the Selina experience.

"Today, investing extends beyond the balance sheet. It's a reflection of personal values and aspirations," said Rafael Museri, Selina’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "The Selina Members Club allows our eligible shareholders to become part of the Selina community, experiencing firsthand the lifestyle that defines our brand. This reciprocal relationship deepens our connection with shareholders and elevates our brand in the experiential hospitality market."

Shareholders can unlock these unique benefits by verifying their shares in US-based brokerage accounts. Upon verification, they are promptly enrolled in the relevant membership tier provided they have held their shares for a certain period of time, and details of their exclusive benefits and how to redeem them are sent directly to them. As we embark on this exciting journey, the Selina Members Club symbolizes Selina’s commitment to our shareholders, reinforcing our core values, and redefining experiential hospitality.

”The Selina Members Club is not only a strategic move to strengthen relationships with customers who are also shareholders; it serves as an expression of gratitude for their steadfast support. As we tread a new path in the experiential hospitality market, our shareholders form a vital part of our community,” said Sam Khazary, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Development at Selina. "We extend a special thank you to retail focused investor relations agency, Equity Animal, along with our technology partner, Stakeholder Labs, for their collaboration in creating the Selina Members Club."

To join the Members Club, shareholders are invited to visit the verification portal and click on the "Connect Brokerage” button to connect their US brokerage account. Once verified and all eligibility requirements have been met, shareholders will receive an email confirming their membership tier, their benefits, and how to redeem them. Shareholders can anticipate receiving their benefits within five business days post-verification. For further information on the Selina Members Club, its unique benefits, and how to become a part of this exclusive community, please visit investors.selina.com.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 24 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while we consider reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

