Selina announces the opening of its fourth hotel in Australia

Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"), (NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced it opened its fourth hotel in Australia, Selina Magnetic Island, on December 23rd. The new hotel is a picture-perfect tropical paradise within a 5-minute walk from Horseshoe Bay.

Selina is located on Magnetic Island, 8km offshore from Townsville, Queensland, sitting just a 5-minute walk from Horseshoe Bay. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located right by the Great Barrier Reef, Selina Magnetic Island is perfect for travelers looking for a unique vacation or a new home base for remote working, the hotel offers a range of beautifully-designed accommodations with 145 bedspaces available in the first phase, including powered caravan sites and private room options allowing guests to personalize their stay based on their budget. Surrounded by idyllic beaches, the new property offers a one of a kind getaway for guests to disconnect and explore wildlife and the beach during the day, live music at night, enhancing the experience with food trucks, aussie style breakfasts and local craft beers.

"We are so excited to add Selina Magnetic Island to our portfolio. It marks the 5th hotel we have opened this year in the APAC region, 4th property in Australia, and our first truly remote experience in the region," said Gadi Hassin, Managing Partner South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand Selina. "Magnetic Island is home to a beautiful local community and becoming one of Australia's most sought-after tourist destinations; we acknowledge the Wulgurukaba people of Yunbenun, the traditional custodians of the land on which we enter, and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and community paying our respects to the Elder's past, present and future and all the Aboriginal & Torres Straight Islander people."

Selina Magnetic Island marks the 4th Selina in Australia, joining the rest of the hotels in Brisbane and Melbourne. The hotel will offer on-site features, including a swimming pool, wellness deck, CoWork made out of an old refurbished school bus, outdoor bar, pool table, and a unique on-site wildlife park where true Aussie locals will be waiting to meet Selina guests, including turtles, koalas, wombats and crocodiles.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 25 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit https://whatis.selina.com/ or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

