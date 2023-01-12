Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Selina Hospitality PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLNA   GB00BQ1MW662

SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC

(SLNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
3.200 USD    0.00%
07:32aSelina announces the opening of its fourth hotel in Australia
BU
01/11Selina Union Market Hotel to Host the Second Edition of the Mindful Drinking Fest on January 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C.
BU
01/06Selina to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Selina announces the opening of its fourth hotel in Australia

01/12/2023 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Selina Magnetic Island marks the 4th Selina in Australia, joining the rest of the hotels in Brisbane and Melbourne

Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"), (NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced it opened its fourth hotel in Australia, Selina Magnetic Island, on December 23rd. The new hotel is a picture-perfect tropical paradise within a 5-minute walk from Horseshoe Bay.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005462/en/

Selina is located on Magnetic Island, 8km offshore from Townsville, Queensland, sitting just a 5-minute walk from Horseshoe Bay. (Photo: Business Wire)

Selina is located on Magnetic Island, 8km offshore from Townsville, Queensland, sitting just a 5-minute walk from Horseshoe Bay. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located right by the Great Barrier Reef, Selina Magnetic Island is perfect for travelers looking for a unique vacation or a new home base for remote working, the hotel offers a range of beautifully-designed accommodations with 145 bedspaces available in the first phase, including powered caravan sites and private room options allowing guests to personalize their stay based on their budget. Surrounded by idyllic beaches, the new property offers a one of a kind getaway for guests to disconnect and explore wildlife and the beach during the day, live music at night, enhancing the experience with food trucks, aussie style breakfasts and local craft beers.

"We are so excited to add Selina Magnetic Island to our portfolio. It marks the 5th hotel we have opened this year in the APAC region, 4th property in Australia, and our first truly remote experience in the region," said Gadi Hassin, Managing Partner South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand Selina. "Magnetic Island is home to a beautiful local community and becoming one of Australia's most sought-after tourist destinations; we acknowledge the Wulgurukaba people of Yunbenun, the traditional custodians of the land on which we enter, and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and community paying our respects to the Elder's past, present and future and all the Aboriginal & Torres Straight Islander people."

Selina Magnetic Island marks the 4th Selina in Australia, joining the rest of the hotels in Brisbane and Melbourne. The hotel will offer on-site features, including a swimming pool, wellness deck, CoWork made out of an old refurbished school bus, outdoor bar, pool table, and a unique on-site wildlife park where true Aussie locals will be waiting to meet Selina guests, including turtles, koalas, wombats and crocodiles.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 25 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit https://whatis.selina.com/ or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC
07:32aSelina announces the opening of its fourth hotel in Australia
BU
01/11Selina Union Market Hotel to Host the Second Edition of the Mindful Drinking Fest on Ja..
BU
01/06Selina to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
BU
01/03EF Hutton Starts Selina Hospitality at Buy With $6.50 Price Target
MT
2022New Selina debuts in Tel Aviv, Israel
BU
2022Selina Hospitality plc Debuts in Tel Aviv, Israel
CI
2022Selina to Participate in Upcoming December Investor and Industry Conferences
BU
2022Selina Hospitality Brings Workout Parties to New York, Miami & D.C
AQ
2022Selina Brings Workout Parties to New York, Miami & D.C.
BU
2022TechnoArt and Selina bring disruptive companies to meet the global investor community a..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 180 M - -
Net income 2022 -240 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 394 M 394 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 673
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC
Duration : Period :
Selina Hospitality PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,20 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafael Museri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bárbara Sofía Zubiría Furest Chief Financial Officer
Lena Katz Chief Technology Officer
Eyal Amzallag Chief Operations Officer
Catherine Dunleavy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC18.08%394
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED7.26%14 643
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.1.85%7 879
WHITBREAD PLC11.09%6 987
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.0.74%6 345
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.95%6 254