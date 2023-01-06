Advanced search
    SLNA   GB00BQ1MW662

SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC

(SLNA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:52 2023-01-06 am EST
2.830 USD   -4.39%
09:26aSelina to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
BU
01/03EF Hutton Starts Selina Hospitality at Buy With $6.50 Price Target
MT
2022New Selina debuts in Tel Aviv, Israel
BU
Selina to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

01/06/2023 | 09:26am EST
Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor and industry conferences:

Investor Conferences:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

  • Dates: January 10-12, 2023
  • Where: January 10 and 11 at The Palace Hotel, NYC. January 12 is virtual.
  • Format: Company presentation January 12 - 8:00 am-8:45 am ET in track 1 (virtual)
  • Link to panel: here
  • Rafael Museri, CEO & Co-Founder, and Steven Ohayon, EVP and Global Head of Strategy, will walk investors through the Company’s strategy and an updated investor deck and will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative or Selina’s Investor Relations at investors@selina.com

Industry Conferences:

CREFC Miami

  • Dates: January 8-11, 2023
  • Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami
  • What: Sam Khazary, EVP and Global Head of Corporate Development, will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact Selina’s Investor Relations at investors@selina.com

ALIS Conference: Americas Lodging Investment Summit

  • Dates: January 23-25, 2023
  • Where: JW Marriott/Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles (CA)
  • What: Sam Khazary, EVP and Global Head of Corporate Development, will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact Selina’s Investor Relations at investors@selina.com

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 25 countries and six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit www.selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

Download the Selina app on the App Store or Google Play.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 180 M - -
Net income 2022 -240 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 365 M 365 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 673
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,96 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafael Museri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bárbara Sofía Zubiría Furest Chief Financial Officer
Lena Katz Chief Technology Officer
Eyal Amzallag Chief Operations Officer
Catherine Dunleavy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELINA HOSPITALITY PLC9.23%365
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED7.50%14 450
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.3.09%8 017
WHITBREAD PLC7.32%6 626
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-1.56%6 200
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.59%5 923