SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a range of cancer indications. The Company's product candidates, galinpepimut-S (GPS), a peptide immunotherapy directed against the Wilms tumor 1 (WT1), antigen, and SLS009, a selective small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), inhibitor. GPS is a cancer immunotherapeutic agent licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), that targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination with other immunotherapeutic agents to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is developing SLS009, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China.