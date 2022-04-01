Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLS   US81642T2096

SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC.

(SLS)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/01 02:52:58 pm EDT
4.085 USD   -38.85%
02:38pSELLAS LIFE SCIENCES : Company Overview – April 2022
PU
01:49pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Edging Higher in Friday Trading
MT
01:27pTop Midday Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SELLAS Life Sciences : Company Overview – April 2022

04/01/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "believe," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project" and other

words of similar import. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential of our clinical candidates as therapeutic options for various cancers, the general development of the Company's product candidate pipeline and anticipated milestone dates, and the effects of the Company's approach to cancer treatment. These forward-looking statements

are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include,

without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company's clinical plans and business strategy, immune-oncology product development and clinical success

thereof, the uncertainty of regulatory approval, and other risks and uncertainties affecting SELLAS and its development programs. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk

Factors" in SELLAS' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2022 and in its other filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission. Other risks and uncertainties of which SELLAS is not currently aware may also affect SELLAS' forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. SELLAS undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

Overview

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer therapies for a broad range of indications

  • Galinpepimut-S (GPS): highly novel and engineered immunotherapy targeting the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) antigen

    • Discovered and licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

    • Ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial (REGAL) for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in patients achieving second complete remission (CR2)

    • Phase 1/2 combination trials with anti-PD1 drugs - collaboration agreement with Merck (KEYTRUDA®) in advanced ovarian cancer and an IST study with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Bristol Myers Squibb (OPDIVO®) in metastatic pleural mesothelioma (MPM)

  • GFH009: in-license of U.S. and ROW (other than Greater China) rights to highly selective CDK9 inhibitor from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc.

    • Potentially first and best in class differentiated small molecule

    • Phase 1 clinical trial ongoing in China and United States for advanced hematological malignancies

    • Phase 2 study in relapsed and/or refractory (R/R) AML expected to commence in United States in Q2 2023

  • Potential Indication Expansion in AML and Pediatric Tumors - leveraging integrated resources and global footprint

    • Due to mechanism of action and pre-clinical data, potential for GFH009 to be used as induction therapy in AML as well as in R/R patients both as a monotherapy or in combination with venetoclax, followed by GPS as maintenance therapy

    • Potential treatment for pediatric soft tissue sarcoma

Experienced Management Team and Board of Directors

Scientific Advisory Board - World Renowned Experts in Immunotherapy And Oncology

Name

Jeffrey Weber, M.D., Ph.D. - Chair

Position

Deputy Director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center, Co-director of the Melanoma Research Program at the New York University (NYU)-Langone Cancer Center

Jedd D. Wolchok, M.D., Ph.D.

Chief, Melanoma & Immunotherapeutics Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC)

Alexander M.M. Eggermont, M.D.

Larry W. Kwak, M.D., Ph.D.

Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, M.D.

Sattva Neelapu, M.D., Ph.D.

Chief Scientific Officer, Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, Utrecht, NL Former Director General, Institut Gustave-Roussy Cancer Campus - Grand Paris, Villejuif, FRVice President and Deputy Director of the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center; Associate Director Cancer Center Translational Research & Developmental Therapeutics for the City of Hope National Medical Center

Director of Immunotherapy for Malignant Hematology at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer CenterProfessor and Deputy Department Chair at the Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Guenther Koehne, M.D., Ph.D.

Chief, Bone Marrow Transplantation and Hematologic Oncology, Miami Cancer Institute

Disclaimer

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC.
02:38pSELLAS LIFE SCIENCES : Company Overview – April 2022
PU
01:49pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Edging Higher in Friday Trading
MT
01:27pTop Midday Decliners
MT
09:22aWall Street Set for Narrow Gains as US Payrolls Rise Less Than Expected
MT
08:12aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
08:02aSellas Life Sciences Obtains Exclusive Rights to GenFleet Therapeutics' Experimental Ca..
MT
03:05aSELLAS Life Sciences Group Prices $25 Million Public Offering
MT
03/31SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Pricing of $25.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
AQ
03/31MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Gme, sls, spro
MT
03/31SELLAS Life Sciences Starts Securities Offering -- Stock Skids 22% After-Hours
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,07 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 20,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,68 $
Average target price 14,88 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angelos M. Stergiou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Burns Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Jane Wasman Independent Chairman
Dragan Cicic Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
John W. Varian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC.20.80%106
MODERNA, INC.-32.18%69 424
LONZA GROUP AG-11.74%54 154
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-18.05%44 141
SEAGEN INC.-6.82%26 479
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-21.47%19 836