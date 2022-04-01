SELLAS Life Sciences : Company Overview – April 2022

Forward Looking Statements

Overview

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer therapies for a broad range of indications

➢ Galinpepimut-S (GPS): highly novel and engineered immunotherapy targeting the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) antigen • Discovered and licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center • Ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial (REGAL) for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in patients achieving second complete remission (CR2) • Phase 1/2 combination trials with anti-PD1 drugs - collaboration agreement with Merck (KEYTRUDA®) in advanced ovarian cancer and an IST study with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Bristol Myers Squibb (OPDIVO®) in metastatic pleural mesothelioma (MPM)

➢ GFH009: in-license of U.S. and ROW (other than Greater China) rights to highly selective CDK9 inhibitor from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc. • Potentially first and best in class differentiated small molecule • Phase 1 clinical trial ongoing in China and United States for advanced hematological malignancies • Phase 2 study in relapsed and/or refractory (R/R) AML expected to commence in United States in Q2 2023

➢ Potential Indication Expansion in AML and Pediatric Tumors - leveraging integrated resources and global footprint • Due to mechanism of action and pre-clinical data, potential for GFH009 to be used as induction therapy in AML as well as in R/R patients both as a monotherapy or in combination with venetoclax, followed by GPS as maintenance therapy • Potential treatment for pediatric soft tissue sarcoma



Experienced Management Team and Board of Directors

Scientific Advisory Board - World Renowned Experts in Immunotherapy And Oncology

Name

Jeffrey Weber, M.D., Ph.D. - Chair

Position

Deputy Director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center, Co-director of the Melanoma Research Program at the New York University (NYU)-Langone Cancer Center

Jedd D. Wolchok, M.D., Ph.D.

Chief, Melanoma & Immunotherapeutics Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC)

Alexander M.M. Eggermont, M.D.

Larry W. Kwak, M.D., Ph.D.

Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, M.D.

Sattva Neelapu, M.D., Ph.D.

Chief Scientific Officer, Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, Utrecht, NL Former Director General, Institut Gustave-Roussy Cancer Campus - Grand Paris, Villejuif, FRVice President and Deputy Director of the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center; Associate Director Cancer Center Translational Research & Developmental Therapeutics for the City of Hope National Medical Center

Director of Immunotherapy for Malignant Hematology at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer CenterProfessor and Deputy Department Chair at the Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Guenther Koehne, M.D., Ph.D.

Chief, Bone Marrow Transplantation and Hematologic Oncology, Miami Cancer Institute