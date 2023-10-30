By Denny Jacob

Sellas Life Sciences shares ticked up 7.6% to $1 following a fast track designation granted to SLS009 by the Food and Drug Administration.

The stock is down 57% this year, and hit a 52-week low last week

The late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company's SLS009 is a CDK9 inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphomas, a group of aggressive and rare non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

Sellas said it's also pursuing potential breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for SLS009 to treat relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphomas. It has a scheduled meeting with the regulator in the fourth quarter.

