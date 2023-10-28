Sellwin Traders Ltd is an India-based company. The Companyâs objective is to carry on the business as traders, exporters, agents, representatives, dealers, producers, stockiest, importers or distributers of industrial, commercial, agricultural, scientific, household, domestic, farm and forest products, goods, plants, machineries, equipmentâs, apparatus, gadgets, appliances, accessories, and spare parts. It is also involved in other merchandise, such as tea, coffee, jute and jute goods, textiles, cotton, yarn, wool and woolen goods, handicrafts piece of arts, jewelry, ornaments, steel, plastic, rubber, chemicals engineering goods, minerals, electronic, musical and sports goods, cloth, dresses, garments, transport vehicles, food products, live stocks, and paper products. It also engaged in property investments, service providers in real estate, investment / trading in shares and securities, financial and advisory services, deals in real estate and properties, and trading in commodities.

Sector Real Estate Services