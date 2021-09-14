Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Selvaag Bolig ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBO   NO0010612450

SELVAAG BOLIG ASA

(SBO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Selvaag Bolig ASA: Status for buyback of own shares for employee share purchase program...

09/14/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As announced on 7 September 2021 Selvaag Bolig ASA has initiated repurchase of up to 200 000 shares for the company's incentive programmes.

From 7 September through 13 September the company bought 84 956 shares at an average price of NOK 58,81. See the attached documentsfor detailed information about the transactionsmade.

The buyback is carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Safe Harbour Regulation. Daily purchases are limited to a maximumof 25 per cent of the average daily volume tradedthe last 20 days.

After these transactions, Selvaag Bolig owns 352 125 treasury shares.

Further information from:
Sverre Molvik, CEO, Selvaag Bolig ASA
Telephone: +47 40 10 05 85, e-mail: smo@selvaagbolig.no

Kristoffer Gregersen, executive vice president communications and strategy, Selvaag Bolig ASA
Telephone: +47 95 77 55 93, e-mail: kgr@selvaagbolig.no

Selvaag Bolig ASA is a residential property developer controlling the entire value chain from acquisition of land to sale of homes. The company has several thousand homes under development at any given time, and focuses on the growth areas in and around Greater Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim. Selvaag Bolig represents a continuation of Selvaag's 70-year history and experience. The company is headquartered at Ullern in Oslo.

www.selvaagboligasa.no/en

This release was distributed by Kristoffer Gregersen, executive vice president communications and strategy Selvaag Bolig ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Selvaag Bolig ASA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 05:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SELVAAG BOLIG ASA
01:12aSELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Status for buyback of own shares for employee share purchase..
PU
01:01aSELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Status for buyback of own shares for employee share purchase..
AQ
09/10SELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Mandatory notification of trades by primary insiders
AQ
09/07SELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Buyback of own shares for employee share purchase programmes
AQ
08/23SELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Ex dividend
AQ
08/23SELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/18SELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid
AQ
08/18Selvaag Bolig Asa Declares Dividend, Payable on 31 August 2021
CI
08/18SELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Q2 2021: Good margins and high dividend
AQ
08/18Selvaag Bolig Asa Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 521 M 407 M 407 M
Net income 2021 525 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Net Debt 2021 598 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 8,11%
Capitalization 5 479 M 635 M 634 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart SELVAAG BOLIG ASA
Duration : Period :
Selvaag Bolig ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SELVAAG BOLIG ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 58,60 NOK
Average target price 62,67 NOK
Spread / Average Target 6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sverre Molvik Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Brunvoll Chief Financial Officer
Olav Hindahl Selvaag Chairman
Øystein Klungland Chief Operating Officer
Liv Gisèle Marchand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELVAAG BOLIG ASA-0.17%635
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.92%37 248
VONOVIA SE-11.61%35 874
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.49%21 368
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.55%15 717
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.34%14 934