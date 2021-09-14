Selvaag Bolig ASA: Status for buyback of own shares for employee share purchase program...

As announced on 7 September 2021 Selvaag Bolig ASA has initiated repurchase of up to 200 000 shares for the company's incentive programmes.

From 7 September through 13 September the company bought 84 956 shares at an average price of NOK 58,81. See the attached documentsfor detailed information about the transactionsmade.

The buyback is carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Safe Harbour Regulation. Daily purchases are limited to a maximumof 25 per cent of the average daily volume tradedthe last 20 days.

After these transactions, Selvaag Bolig owns 352 125 treasury shares.



Selvaag Bolig ASA is a residential property developer controlling the entire value chain from acquisition of land to sale of homes. The company has several thousand homes under development at any given time, and focuses on the growth areas in and around Greater Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim.

