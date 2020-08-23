Selvaag Bolig ASA: Transcript of Q2 2020 earnings presentation

Transcript of the Q2 2020 earnings presentation of Selvaag Bolig ASA attached.
Further information from
Kristoffer Gregersen, vice president communication and marketing, Selvaag Bolig ASA
Telephone: +47 957 75 593, e-mail: kgr@selvaagbolig.noSelvaag Bolig ASA is a residential property developer which controls the entire value chain from acquisition of land to sale of turnkey homes. The company has several thousand homes under development at any given time, and focuses on the growth areas in and around Greater Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim. Selvaag Bolig represents a continuation of Selvaag's 70-year history and experience, and offers a broad variety of property types. The company's head office is at Ullern in Oslo.
www.selvaagboligasa.no
Disclaimer
Selvaag Bolig ASA published this content on 23 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 13:46:10 UTC