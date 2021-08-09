Log in
PRESS RELEASE : 27th Universal Postal Union Congress: a strategic and economic opportunity for the 192 member countries

08/09/2021
DGAP-News: 27ème Congrès Postal Universel / Key word(s): Conference 
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: a strategic and economic opportunity for the 192 member countries 
2021-08-09 / 20:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: a strategic and economic opportunity for the 192 member countries. 
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 9, 2021/ -- The 27th Universal Postal Union Congress (UPU, www.UPUabidjan2020.gouv.ci) 
will take place from 9 to 27 August 2021, in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast. Holding this event on Ivorian soil represents 
the culmination of extensive efforts on the part of the national government, dating back to 2011, to bolster the 
country's international influence and actively contribute to the development of postal services in Africa and 
worldwide. 
Under SEM leadership. Thanks to the efforts of President Alassane Ouattara and a policy of strengthening multilateral 
cooperation, the Ivory Coast has rapidly reclaimed its place in the group of nations. Economically, the average annual 
growth rate stood at 8% over the 2012-2019 period and was largely positive at 2%, demonstrating the West African 
flagship country's pandemic resilience. 
The triptych of peace, security and social cohesion remains one of the Government's main priorities to make this 
performance sustainable in the long term, increase investment in human capital and guarantee inclusive economic and 
social development in a peaceful environment for the population. 
Therefore, the Ivory Coast is entering the new decade with the goal of strengthening its achievements and accelerating 
the structural transformation of its economy by placing people at the heart of development actions. 
The Strategic Vision 2030 for a prosperous and united Ivory Coast makes the acceleration of technological innovation a 
key factor for improving productivity in all activity sectors and for all economic players, as well as Ivorian society 
at large. 
This dynamic includes the implementation of two major innovative projects: 
- The "Post Office of the Future" opened on 21 May 2021 in the presence of the UPU's deputy director general and is an 
initiative for the Ivorian government to support the promotion of digital inclusion and the provision of modern and 
innovative postal and financial services. 
- The ecom@Africa project, an UPU initiative, aims to position the postal network as one of the main e-commerce 
catalysts in Africa, based on an integrated, inclusive, and innovative ecosystem of designated postal operators. For 
its implementation, the UPU chose the Ivory Coast to become the e-commerce hub for West Africa. 
As the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected economies by reducing the consumption of goods and services worldwide, 
the digital economy and digitisation will dominate discussions during the 27th UPU Congress. 
The topics addressed in defining the future World Postal Strategy in Abidjan will focus on: 
- all e-Commerce components; 
- global logistics; 
- electronics with the creation of value-added services; 
- constant service quality improvements; 
- benefits to citizens through comprehensive inclusion (social, financial and digital). 
The 27th Universal Postal Congress therefore represents an exceptional economic and strategic opportunity for the Ivory 
Coast and the 53 other African member countries to strengthen their position within this specialised UN agency. It will 
also enable them to benefit from technical support for sharing best practices, experiences, and expertise for general 
postal system reforms. 
All African nations should seize the opportunity to deepen the transformation of the postal services and underscore the 
major role that post offices should play in social, economic, and digital life across the continent. 
At the 27th Congress, which marks the end of the 2016-2020 period and opens the new 2021-2025 cycle, the UPU will renew 
its management bodies for four years, with the election of the Director General and Deputy Director General of the 
International Bureau of this UN institution. 
Apart from the position of Chair of the Board of Directors (BoD), which is vested by right in the Ivory Coast as the 
Congress host nation, the other 40 BoD members are elected by the Congress, based on an equitable geographical 
distribution. The renewal of the Postal Operations Council (POC) is also planned. 
The Universal Postal Union is the second oldest institution in the UN system. Since the first International Postal 
Conference was held in Bern, Switzerland, in 1874, the year of its creation, the Ivory Coast has become the second 
African country to organise this major event after Egypt in 1934. 
"Africa invites you; the Ivory Coast welcomes you." 
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of 27ème Congrès Postal Universel. 
Media contact details: 
Communication and Press Relations Committee 
Mrs Joëlle KOUASSI 
President 
WhatsApp: +225 07 07 63 01 48 
Email address: aj.kouassi@telecom.gouv.ci 
Mr Toussaint ALAIN 
Vice-President 
Press Officer 
WhatsApp: +225 07 89 13 12 97 
Email address: toussaint.alain@aol.com 
Ms Djeynab HANE-DIALLO 
Vice-President in charge of WhatsApp coordination: +225 07 48 61 39 16 
Email address: hanedjeynab@gmail.com 
Share: 
Facebook (https://bit.ly/3As5dGo) 
Twitter (https://bit.ly/3yCzemk) 
Multimedia content 
- Image 1: https://bit.ly/37t6aSr 
- Image 2: https://bit.ly/3AspkEo 
- Image 3: https://bit.ly/2U5ad4r 
- Image 4: https://bit.ly/3yAik84 
- Image 5: https://bit.ly/3xC5gh0 
- Image 6: https://bit.ly/2VBJTiU 
- Image 7: https://bit.ly/3yDg1Bg 
- Document 1: https://bit.ly/3itEF1n 
- Document 2: https://bit.ly/37vdhK4 
- Document 3: https://bit.ly/3fLPDxC 
- Document 4: https://bit.ly/3s1L2fF 
- Video: https://bit.ly/3m0nXcn 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      27ème Congrès Postal Universel 
              Côte d'Ivoire 
EQS News ID:  1225147 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225147 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225147&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

