Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sema4 Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMFR   US81663L1017

SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP.

(SMFR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEMA4 HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Sema4 Holdings Corp. - SMFR

03/02/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of GeneDx, Inc. to Sema4 Holdings Corp. (“the Company”) (NasdaqGS: SMFR). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Sema4 will acquire GeneDx for a total upfront consideration of approximately $473 million, and a total aggregate consideration including potential milestones of approximately $623 million, based on the closing stock price of Sema4 as of January 14, 2022. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-smfr/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP.
02/28SEMA4 : Black History Month Q&A with Yvonne Scott
PU
02/24SEMA4 : Black History Month Q&A with Demetrius Porter
PU
02/22Sema4 to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Participate in ..
AQ
02/22Sema4 Holdings, BioSymetrics Sign Deal to Develop Treatments for Cardiovascular, Neurol..
MT
02/22Sema4 and BioSymetrics Partner on Data-Driven Drug Discovery to Advance Precision Medic..
AQ
02/22Sema4 and BioSymetrics Partner on Data-Driven Drug Discovery to Advance Precision Medic..
CI
02/18SEMA4 : Black History Month Q&A with Lee Hepburn
PU
02/03Sema4 to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in February
AQ
02/01SEMA4 : Further Strengthens its Market Access Team with the Addition of Jerry Conway
PU
02/01Sema4 Announces Plans to Strengthen its Market Access Team to Drive Improved Commercial..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 205 M - -
Net income 2021 -272 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 837 M 837 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 872
Free-Float -
Chart SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,45 $
Average target price 8,83 $
Spread / Average Target 156%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric E. Schadt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isaac Ro Chief Financial Officer
Jason Ryan Executive Chairman
Chen Rong SVP-Bioinformatics, Research & Development
William Oh Chief Medical Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP.-22.65%837
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-16.04%208 391
MEDTRONIC PLC0.20%139 170
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY7.92%77 284
HOYA CORPORATION-13.06%47 271
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.98%42 263