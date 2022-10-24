Advanced search
    SMFR   US81663L1017

SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP.

(SMFR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-10-24 am EDT
0.9570 USD   +0.51%
11:01aSMFR, SMFRW Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Sema4 Holdings Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
10/13Study Demonstrates the Utility of Exome Sequencing for Diagnosing Autism Spectrum Disorders
GL
10/13Study Demonstrates the Utility of Exome Sequencing for Diagnosing Autism Spectrum Disorders
AQ
SMFR, SMFRW Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Sema4 Holdings Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

10/24/2022 | 11:01am EDT
BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMFR, SMFRW).

Class Period: March 14, 2022August 15, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Sema4 investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) that the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Sema4's financial results would be adversely affected; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smfr-smfrw-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-sema4-holdings-corp-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301655699.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


© PRNewswire 2022
