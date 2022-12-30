Sema4|GeneDx to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Sema4|GeneDx President & Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Stueland, to deliver presentation

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), a health insights company, today announced the company will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a formal presentation on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. PT.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the Sema4|GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.sema4.com/.

About Sema4|GeneDx

Sema4|GeneDx is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Tricia Truehart

Investor Relations

investors@sema4.com