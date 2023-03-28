Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Semantix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STIX   KYG6332A1067

SEMANTIX, INC.

(STIX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
3.590 USD   -2.45%
07:51aSemantix Introduces Data Marketplace
GL
07:51aSemantix Introduces Data Marketplace
GL
07:32aSemantix Acquires Health Data Software and Operations to Expand Presence in the Pharma Industry
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semantix Acquires Health Data Software and Operations to Expand Presence in the Pharma Industry

03/28/2023 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semantix Inc., a leading Latin American end-to-end data and enterprise AI platform provider (“Semantix”), today announced the acquisition of ATSaúde’s assets, businesses, and operations as part of the company’s strategic plan to expand its offerings and presence in the Healthcare & Life Science industry in Brazil, with a specific focus on the pharmaceutical industry.

Semantix's CEO, Leonardo Santos, said, "The pharma industry offers a huge opportunity to expand our business and this acquisition is a significant step towards achieving that goal. It is fully aligned with our product roadmap and we believe that ATSaúde's products, expertise and knowledge of the pharma industry will be invaluable to us as we continue to develop new products and services."

ATSaúde will contribute to strengthening Semantix’s Data Market Place – launched today – providing customers with access to valuable insights and data-points on the Brazilian healthcare system and the pharma industry.

About Semantix

Semantix is Latin America’s first fully integrated data and enterprise AI software platform. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit www.semantix.ai.

About ATSaúde

ATSaúde is a Brazilian health data company that offers a curated and organized dashboard to the pharmaceutical industry in Brazil. It was founded in 2018 by André Marques dos Santos. The solution operates in a parameterized manner, ensuring traceability and later auditability of processes and workflows.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties disclosed in documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact
Adriano Alcalde
CFO & IRO
ir@semantix.ai

Press Contact
semantix@rpmacomunicacao.com.br


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about SEMANTIX, INC.
07:51aSemantix Introduces Data Marketplace
GL
07:51aSemantix Introduces Data Marketplace
GL
07:32aSemantix Acquires Health Data Software and Operations to Expand Presence in the Pharma ..
GL
07:31aSemantix Acquires Health Data Software and Operations to Expand Presence in the Pharma ..
GL
07:31aSemantix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
07:31aSemantix Releases Genai : A Platform for AI Development and Deployment
GL
03/21Semantix Announces Date of fourth quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
02/21Semantix, Inc. acquired Elemeno AI from Lucas Bonatto Miguel.
CI
01/30Semantix, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
01/30Semantix Files Registration Statement on Behalf of Selling Stockholders
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEMANTIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 266 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 514 M 289 M 289 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 559
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart SEMANTIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Semantix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,59 $
Average target price 1,25 $
Spread / Average Target -65,2%
Managers and Directors
Leonardo dos Santos Poça D'água Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adriano Alcalde Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Marcolino Technology Director
Ariel Lebowits Independent Director
Veronica Allende Serra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMANTIX, INC.307.72%289
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.99%2 057 318
SYNOPSYS INC.17.11%56 949
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.29%56 081
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.48%52 468
SEA LIMITED59.98%46 759
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer