Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Semantix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STIX   KYG6332A1067

SEMANTIX, INC.

(STIX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-11-29 pm EST
1.110 USD   -13.26%
05:37pSemantix Announces 3Q 2022 Financial Results
GL
05:37pSemantix Announces 3Q 2022 Financial Results
GL
05:29pSemantix Announces Stock Repurchase Plan
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Semantix Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

11/29/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX), Latin America’s first fully integrated data platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $5 million of ordinary shares of the Company over a period of one year.

The ordinary shares repurchases may be effected through open market purchases, including through the use of Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, or privately negotiated transactions. The open market repurchases will be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The timing and amount of ordinary shares repurchases made pursuant to the repurchase program are subject to various factors, including, but not limited to, the company’s ordinary shares trading price, regulatory requirements, credit agreement covenants, general market conditions and alternative uses of capital. The Company is not, however, required to acquire any particular amount of ordinary shares at a specific time or price, and repurchases can be discontinued at any time without notice.

About Semantix

Semantix is Latin America’s first fully integrated data software platform. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit www.semantix.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the potential repurchase by the Company of its ordinary shares. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. No assurance can be given that the stock repurchase plan discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties disclosed in documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact
Adriano Alcalde
CFO & IR
ir@semantix.ai

Press Contact
semantix@rpmacomunicacao.com.br


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SEMANTIX, INC.
05:37pSemantix Announces 3Q 2022 Financial Results
GL
05:37pSemantix Announces 3Q 2022 Financial Results
GL
05:29pSemantix Announces Stock Repurchase Plan
GL
05:29pSemantix Announces Stock Repurchase Plan
GL
11/21Semantix Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
11/01Semantix, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Changes
CI
09/02DA Davidson Lowers Semantix's Price Target to $2.75 From $10, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09/01Semantix, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/31Semantix Acquires Zetta Health Analytics; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
08/31Semantix Announces First Half 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEMANTIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 274 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 688 M 128 M 128 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart SEMANTIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Semantix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,28 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
Managers and Directors
Leonardo dos Santos Poça D'água Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adriano Alcalde Chief Financial Officer
Ariel Lebowits Independent Director
Veronica Allende Serra Independent Director
Jaime Cardoso Danvila Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMANTIX, INC.0.00%128
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.41%1 802 193
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%50 326
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.09%48 487
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.48%45 248
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-66.84%32 311