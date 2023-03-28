Semantix Releases GenAI: A Platform for AI Development and Deployment

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX), a leading Latin American end-to-end data and enterprise AI platform provider (“Semantix”), today announced the launch of Semantix GenAI, an industry-agnostic set of tools designed to streamline the development, training, and deployment of AI applications for businesses. Semantix GenAI empowers businesses to easily and effectively harness the power of AI, optimizing processes through automated decision-making and improving product quality.



Semantix GenAI's comprehensive platform offers a diverse range of innovative features, including:

Registry of open-source generative AI models: A curated library of pre-trained AI models for users to easily find and implement suitable solutions for their projects. Managed Fine-Tuning Cloud Infrastructure: A simplified infrastructure for refining AI models to ensure optimal performance and meet specific business requirements. Serverless model GUI (Graphical User Interface) and REST (Representational State Transfer) deployment: An intuitive interface and RESTful API for seamless AI application deployment, eliminating time-consuming server management.



As the platform evolves, we plan to release additional features, including Generative AI IDE based on Jupyter Notebooks and Managed Training Cloud Infrastructure.

"Semantix is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their data," said Leonardo Santos, Semantix's CEO. "With Semantix GenAI, we are providing a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform that makes the development and deployment of AI applications more accessible and efficient than ever before."

With Semantix GenAI we aim to shift the way businesses utilize AI, ensuring they can take full advantage of emerging technologies to drive growth and success in an increasingly competitive market.

To learn more about Semantix GenAI and how it can transform your business, visit https://generative.semantix.ai.

About Semantix

Semantix is Latin America’s first fully integrated data and enterprise AI software platform. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit www.semantix.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties disclosed in documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact

Adriano Alcalde

CFO & IRO

ir@semantix.ai

Press Contact

semantix@rpmacomunicacao.com.br