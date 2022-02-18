Semapa : ANNUAL 2021 RESULTS

At Navigator, the company joined the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative, ahead of most other companies in the sector, having submitted for validation its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets based on the most up‐to‐date climate science. Also of note were the findings of the annual assessment carried out by the ESG rating agency, Sustainalytics, published at the end of January 2022. Navigator's score improves vis‐a‐vis the previous assessment, ranking 3rd out of a total of 81 global companies in the Paper & Forestry industry cluster. In addition, Navigator issued 100 million euros in bonds linked to ESG objectives, under the Sustainability Linked Bonds Framework.