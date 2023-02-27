Semapa : ANNUAL RESULTS 2022

The year 2022 was definitely marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and several more related shocks, at a time when the world economy was recovering from the effects of the severe pandemic crisis. The year was especially characterised by economic and financial uncertainty and volatility. The costs of energy, logistics and raw materials, which were already at historically high levels at the beginning of the year, rose substantially. The resilience and adaptability shown by the Semapa Group and its subsidiaries in managing the impact of these unfavourable events was achieved through a strong commitment to increasing efficiency, boosting productivity, moderating the increase in variable costs by curbing specific consumption and continued efforts to contain fixed costs.