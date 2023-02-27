Semapa : ANNUAL RESULTS 2022

The year 2022 was definitely marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and several more related shocks, at a time when the world economy was recovering from the effects of the severe pandemic crisis. The year was especially characterised by economic and financial uncertainty and volatility. The costs of energy, logistics and raw materials, which were already at historically high levels at the beginning of the year, rose substantially. The resilience and adaptability shown by the Semapa Group and its subsidiaries in managing the impact of these unfavourable events was achieved through a strong commitment to increasing efficiency, boosting productivity, moderating the increase in variable costs by curbing specific consumption and continued efforts to contain fixed costs.
In 2022, investments in fixed assets and in new subsidiaries was one of the Group's strategic vectors.Investments in fixed assets in 2022 grew 51.5% to approximately 192.7 million euros, vs. 127.2 million in the previous year, maintaining the Group's commitment to the progressive decarbonisation of its business units and in increasing the competitiveness of its operations.
Highlight to Navigator with 112.5 million euros, of which 39.1 million euros related to investments classified as Environment, and Secil with 72.4 million euros, of which 40.5 million euros related to Project CCL - Clean Cement Line at the Outão cement plant, which pioneers a combination of mature and innovative technologies and will allow a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions, an increase in energy efficiency by 20% and the production of 30% of electricity through an heat recovery of the process itself. The low-carbon clinker that will result from this process will make it possible to respond competitively to green procurement requests in the market.
Additionally, Semapa extended its partnership with Ultimate Cell, consolidating in UTIS - Ultimate Technology to Industrial Savings (the 50/50 joint venture between Semapa and the partner), all internal and continuous combustion optimization solutions with hydrogen injection. This reinforcement of the partnership was also embodied in the investment in a new plant that replaces the 3 old facilities and that allows UTIS to reinforce its installed capacity and increase the production pace of its equipment.
Investments in financial assets made by the Venture Capital segment / Semapa Next in 2022 totalled 24.5 million euros, of which three Series A&B investments stand out (Kencko, Probely and RealFvr).
Despite the strong investment effort, at the end of 2022, consolidatedinterest-bearingnet debt stood at 794.2 million euros, 221.4 million euros below that at the end of 2021. At the end of 2022, the Group had a comfortable liquidity position backed up by cash and equivalents and a set of committed and undrawn credit lines.
In 2022, the Semapa Group recorded consolidatedrevenue of 3,122.0 million euros (vs. 2,131.4 million euros year- on-year): 2,464 million euros were generated in Navigator (+54.4% year on year), 603.0 million euros in Secil (+21.6%) and 54.6 million euros in ETSA (+36.7%). Exports and foreign sales for the same period amounted to 2,360.6 million euros, accounting for 75.6% of revenue.
EBITDA at the end of 2022 amounted to 894.2 million euros (vs. 508.7 million euros in 2021): 736.4 million euros were generated by Navigator (+107.6% year on year), 138.7 million euros by Secil (-0.8%) and 19.3 million euros by ETSA (+32.3%). The EBITDA consolidated margin stood at 28.6%, +4.8 p.p. above that in the previous year.
The increase in EBITDA was driven by growth of Navigator, benefiting from efforts to improve efficiency and consumptions and positive developments in the selling price of UWF paper on the international markets. In Secil's EBITDA, stands out the performance of Portugal and Brazil and the negative impact caused by the increase in production costs, mainly energy costs and a decline in sales of CO2 emission licences.
Net profit attributable to Semapa shareholders at the end of 2022 stood at 307.1 million euros (vs. 198.1 million euros in 2021).
The year 2022 was also marked by a strengthening of the Group's action in the area of Sustainability and Impact, with a series of initiatives in the different subsidiaries being noteworthy.
Navigator was awarded thetop score ("A") by the CDP - Disclosure Insight Action for being a global leader in fighting climate change. The Company also takes part in CDP Forest, focused on forestry management, and already in the second year saw its performance in this category classified as "A-", meaning that, here too, it occupies a leadership
position. Also worthy of note was the annual assessment by the rating agency Sustainalytics, published at the end of January 2023, which once again classified Navigator as low risk for investors and recognized it as an ESG IndustryTop-Rated company. Navigator's assessment and good ranking are relevant facts that reflect the continuous work carried out by the company to integrate sustainability as a priority in its business model, demonstrating its ability to anticipate and manage ESG risks in conducting its activities.
Secil launchedConcrete Verdi Zero, the first carbon-neutral concrete in Portugal, a product based on SECIL innovation in terms of product development, and which guarantees an important reduction in CO2 emissions. Concrete Verdi Zero is, therefore, a concrete with less carbon intensity, which promotes the circular economy, through the incorporation of recycled waste. Also noteworthy is Secil's effort to decarbonise through the investment in the CCL - Clean Cement Line project at the Outão cement plant.
Talent was also a strategically worked pillar throughout 2022. The Semapa Group has been working on a solid and modern value offer, an essential pillar for attracting, retaining, and developing the best Talent. The implementation of leadership development programs, aimed at the Group's top management, in co-creation with prestigious business schools, is an example that mirrors the investment made in ensuring leaders prepared for the challenges of the future. Watchful to the evolution of inflation throughout 2022, the Semapa Group and all its subsidiaries have taken some special support measures for their Employees in this demanding context.
The Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders adividend distribution on the outstanding shares, relative to 2022, in the amount of 0.95 euros per share, corresponding to a total value of approximately 75.9 million euros.
RESULTS PRESENTATION | YEAR 2022
LEADING BUSINESS INDICATORS
IFRS - accrued amounts
2022
2021
Var.
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Var.
(million euros)
Revenue
3,122.0
2,131.4
46.5%
809.7
616.1
31.4%
EBITDA
894.2
508.7
75.8%
220.9
143.9
53.5%
EBITDA margin (%)
28.6%
23.9%
4.8 p.p.
27.3%
23.4%
3.9 p.p.
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
(248.4)
(193.9)
-28.1%
(79.0)
(53.5)
-47.8%
losses
Provisions
(3.9)
(4.7)
15.8%
(4.2)
(2.6)
-64.6%
EBIT
641.8
310.1
107.0%
137.7
87.8
56.7%
EBIT margin (%)
20.6%
14.5%
6.0 p.p.
17.0%
14.3%
2.7 p.p.
Income from associates and joint ventures
7.5
2.1
258.2%
3.5
0.5
594.4%
Net financial results
(92.7)
(51.5)
-80.2%
(3.8)
(13.7)
72.4%
Net monetary position
1.0
7.2
-86.4%
1.0
7.5
-86.9%
Profit before taxes
557.6
267.9
108.1%
138.4
82.2
68.5%
Income taxes
(135.6)
(18.0)
-653.6%
(27.1)
14.5
-286.9%
Net profit for the period
422.1
250.0
68.9%
111.3
96.7
15.1%
Attributable to Semapa shareholders
307.1
198.1
55.0%
75.7
75.9
-0.2%
Attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI)
115.0
51.8
121.8%
35.6
20.8
71.2%
Cash flow
674.4
448.5
50.4%
194.5
152.7
27.4%
Free Cash Flow
443.6
295.4
50.2%
146.9
79.4
84.9%
Var.
31/12/2022
31/12/2021
Dec22 vs.
Dec21
Equity (before NCI)
1,323.4
1,092.3
21.2%
Interest-bearing net debt
794.2
1,015.6
-21.8%
Lease liabilities (IFRS 16)
101.2
96.7
4.7%
Total
895.4
1,112.3
-19.5%
RESULTS PRESENTATION | YEAR 2022
2 PERFORMANCE OF THE SEMAPA GROUP BUSINESS UNITS
2.1. BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS
IFRS - accrued amounts
Pulp and Paper
Cement
Environment
Holdings
Consoli
(million euros)
Navigator
Secil
ETSA
dated
22/21
22/21
22/21
22/21
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
Revenue
2,464.6
54.4%
603.0
21.6%
54.6
36.7%
(0.2)
35.3%
3,122.0
EBITDA
736.4
107.6%
138.7
-0.8%
19.3
32.3%
(0.2)
53.6%
894.2
EBITDA margin (%)
29.9%
7.6 p.p.
23.0%
-5.2 p.p.
35.4%
-1.2 p.p.
-
-
28.6%
Depreciation, amortisation and
(176.5)
-28.6%
(68.3)
-28.4%
(3.3)
-4.1%
(0.2)
5.7%
(248.4)
impairment losses
Provisions
(1.6)
48.4%
(2.3)
-51.0%
-
-
-
-
(3.9)
EBIT
558.2
160.5%
68.1
-19.9%
16.0
40.3%
(0.4)
34.4%
641.8
EBIT margin (%)
22.6%
9.2 p.p.
11.3%
-5.9 p.p.
29.3%
0.8 p.p.
-
-
20.6%
Income from associates and jv
-
-
(1.2)
-169.4%
-
-
8.8
>1000%
7.5
Net financial results
(57.0)
-220.5%
(32.3)
-13.8%
(0.1)
32.7%
(3.3)
34.9%
(92.7)
Net monetary position
-
-
1.0
-86.4%
-
-
-
-
1.0
Profit before taxes
501.2
155.0%
35.6
-45.8%
15.8
41.5%
5.0
192.4%
557.6
Income taxes
(119.7)
-231.0%
(22.9)
-142.6%
(3.6)
-58.3%
10.7
-64.1%
(135.6)
Net profit for the period
381.5
137.9%
12.6
-77.5%
12.2
37.2%
15.7
-35.8%
422.1
Attributable to Semapa
266.9
137.9%
12.4
-76.5%
12.1
35.4%
15.7
-35.8%
307.1
shareholders
Attributable to non-
114.6
137.9%
0.3
-92.8%
0.2
>1000%
-
-
115.0
controlling interests (NCI)
Cash flow
559.6
86.1%
83.2
-25.0%
15.6
28.4%
16.0
-35.5%
674.4
Free Cash Flow
462.6
97.0%
(4.1)
-105.9%
5.4
-38.3%
(20.3)
-15.7%
443.6
22/21
22/21
22/21
Interest-bearing net debt
382.2
306.2
(12.7)
118.4
794.2
Lease liabilities (IFRS 16)
61.6
38.0
1.3
0.3
101.2
Total
443.9
344.2
(11.4)
118.7
895.4
Note: Figures for business segment indicators may differ from those presented individually by each Group, as a result of consolidation adjustments.
