Semapa : FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2022 RESULTS

The rapid change in the European macroeconomic and geopolitical framework triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased global uncertainty, volatility and insecurity over the first nine months of 2022. The costs of energy, logistics and raw materials, which were already at historically high levels at the beginning of the year, rose substantially. The resilience and adaptability shown by the Semapa Group and its subsidiaries in managing the impact of these unfavourable events was achieved through a strong commitment to increasing efficiency, boosting productivity, moderating the increase in variable costs by curbing specific consumption and with continued efforts to contain fixed costs.
Investments in fixed assets made in the first nine months of 2022 grew 47.1% and amounted to approximately 121.1 million euros, vs. 82.3 million euros over the same period in the previous year. The Pulp and Paper segment, with
million euros, and the Cement segment with 51.9 million euros, 29.4 million euros related to the CCL ‐ Clean Cement Line project at the Outão cement plant stood out, maintaining the Group's commitment to the progressive decarbonisation of its business units.
Investments in financial assets made by the Venture Capital segment / Semapa Next totalled 15.2 million euros, divided between six companies (five of which correspond to new investments) and six funds (one being a new investment).
At the close of the first nine months of 2022, consolidatedinterest‐bearing net debt stood at 797.8 million euros,
million euros below the figure at the end of 2021. As at 30 September 2022, the Group has a comfortable liquidity position backed up by cash and equivalents and a set of committed and undrawn credit lines.
In the first nine months of 2022, the Semapa Group recorded consolidatedrevenue of 2,312.3 million euros (vs. 1,515.3 million euros in the same period of 2021): 1,822.5 million euros were generated in Pulp and Paper / Navigator (+62.8% year on year), 448.6 million euros in Cement / Secil (+22.3%) and 41.3 million euros in Environment / ETSA (+42.2%). Exports and foreign sales for the same period amounted to 1,740.4 million euros, accounting for 75.3% of revenue.
Driven by the pulp price index, the overall increase in the cost of energy, logistics and raw materials, and a great imbalance between supply and demand, the price index for UWF paper in Europe also increased significantly in the first nine months of 2022, contributing to growth in Navigator's revenue. Cement revenue reflects mostly the favourable progress in Portugal and Brazil.
EBITDA in the first nine months of 2022 amounted to 673.2 million euros (vs. 364.8 million euros in the same period of 2021): 551.6 million euros were generated in Pulp and Paper (+124% year on year), 106.1 million euros in Cement (‐1.1%) and 15.1 million euros in Environment (+31.3%). The consolidated EBITDA margin of 29.1% was 5.0 p.p. over that in the same period of 2021.
The increase in EBITDA was driven by growth in the Pulp and Paper segment, benefiting from efforts to improve efficiency and consumptions and positive developments in the selling price of UWF paper on the international markets. The EBITDA of the Cement segment was penalised by the negative effects of the increase in production costs, mainly energy costs and a decline in sales of surplus CO2 emission licences.
Net profit attributable to Semapa shareholders at the end of the first nine months of 2022 stood at 231.4 million euros (vs. 122.2 million euros in 2021).
In the last quarter, Navigator received approval for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets from the Science‐Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), an internationally recognized global organisation for evaluating the initiatives taken by companies towards a low‐carbon economy.
1
LEADING BUSINESS INDICATORS
IFRS ‐ accrued amounts
9M 2022
9M 2021
Var.
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Var.
(million euros)
Revenue
2,312.3
1,515.3
52.6%
846.6
543.9
55.6%
EBITDA
673.2
364.8
84.6%
248.1
140.0
77.2%
EBITDA margin (%)
29.1%
24.1%
5.0 p.p.
29.3%
25.7%
3.6 p.p.
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
(169.4)
(140.5)
‐20.6%
(59.0)
(47.1)
‐25.3%
losses
Provisions
0.3
(2.1)
114.6%
(1.1)
0.2
‐843.5%
EBIT
504.1
222.2
126.9%
188.0
93.1
102.0%
EBIT margin (%)
21.8%
14.7%
7.1 p.p.
22.2%
17.1%
5.1 p.p.
Net financial results
(84.9)
(36.2)
‐134.6%
(22.6)
(12.2)
‐84.5%
Net monetary position
‐
(0.2)
100.0%
‐
(0.0)
100.0%
Profit before taxes
419.2
185.8
125.6%
165.4
80.8
104.7%
Income taxes
(108.4)
(32.5)
‐233.6%
(43.8)
(17.8)
‐146.4%
Net profit for the period
310.8
153.3
102.7%
121.6
63.0
92.9%
Attributable to Semapa shareholders
231.4
122.2
89.3%
89.9
49.1
83.0%
Attributable to non‐controlling interests (NCI)
79.4
31.0
155.8%
31.6
13.9
127.8%
Cash flow
479.9
295.8
62.2%
181.7
110.0
65.2%
Free Cash Flow
296.7
216.0
37.4%
138.7
60.8
128.0%
30/09/2022
31/12/2021
Sep22 vs.
Dec21
Equity (before NCI)
1,333.9
1,092.3
22.1%
Interest‐bearing net debt
797.8
1,015.6
‐21.4%
Lease liabilities (IFRS 16)
98.5
96.7
1.9%
Total
896.4
1,112.3
‐19.4%
RESULTS PRESENTATION | 9 MONTHS 2022
2
2 PERFORMANCE OF THE SEMAPA GROUP BUSINESS UNITS
2.1. BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS
IFRS ‐ accrued amounts
Pulp and Paper
Cement
Environment
Holdings
Consoli
(million euros)
dated
9M 2022
22/21
9M 2022
22/21
9M 2022
22/21
9M 2022
22/21
9M 2022
Revenue
1,822.5
62.8%
448.6
22.3%
41.3
42.2%
(0.1)
66.2%
2,312.3
EBITDA
551.9
124.4%
106.1
‐1.1%
15.1
31.3%
0.1
373.5%
673.2
EBITDA margin (%)
30.3%
8.3 p.p.
23.7%
‐5.6 p.p.
36.5%
‐3.0 p.p.
‐
‐
29.1%
Depreciation, amortisation and
(128.0)
‐26.9%
(38.8)
‐4.8%
(2.5)
‐2.4%
(0.2)
4.3%
(169.4)
impairment losses
Provisions
2.5
>1000%
(2.2)
1.8%
‐
‐
‐
‐
0.3
EBIT
426.5
193.5%
65.1
‐4.2%
12.6
38.9%
(0.1)
53.0%
504.1
EBIT margin (%)
23.4%
10.4 p.p.
14.5%
‐4.0 p.p.
30.6%
‐0.7 p.p.
‐
‐
21.8%
Net financial results
(60.1)
‐371.9%
(25.9)
‐35.2%
(0.1)
20.2%
1.2
128.5%
(84.9)
Net monetary position
‐
‐
‐
100.0%
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Profit before taxes
366.4
176.3%
39.2
‐19.3%
12.5
39.8%
1.1
125.6%
419.2
Income taxes
(104.2)
‐291.3%
(15.2)
‐112.1%
(2.8)
‐40.9%
13.8
318.9%
(108.4)
Net profit for the period
262.2
147.4%
24.0
‐42.1%
9.7
39.5%
14.9
>1000%
310.8
Attributable to Semapa
183.4
147.5%
23.4
‐44.5%
9.6
38.2%
14.9
>1000%
231.4
shareholders
Attributable to non‐
78.7
147.4%
0.6
172.2%
0.1
>1000%
‐
‐
79.4
controlling interests (NCI)
Cash flow
387.6
87.6%
65.0
‐19.5%
12.2
30.0%
15.1
>1000%
479.9
Free Cash Flow
322.3
76.4%
(14.2)
‐133.1%
5.1
32.9%
(16.5)
‐23.1%
296.7
Interest‐bearing net debt
372.5
317.0
(12.3)
120.7
797.8
Lease liabilities (IFRS 16)
58.7
38.1
1.4
0.3
98.5
Total
431.2
355.1
(10.9)
121.0
896.4
Note: Figures for business segment indicators may differ from those presented individually by each Group, as a result of consolidation adjustments.
RESULTS PRESENTATION | 9 MONTHS 2022
3
RESULTS PRESENTATION | 9 MONTHS 2022
2.2. PULP AND PAPER BUSINESS UNIT
% of consolidated total
% of consolidated total
EBITDA 9M
Revenue 9M 2022
2022
79%
82%
HIGHLIGHTS IN 2022 (VS. 2021)
REVENUE
∙ Revenue totalled 1,822.5 million euros, driven by the
1,822.5
favourable evolution of prices in international
markets, representing growth of 62.8% year on year.
1,119.7
Million Euros
9M 2021
62.8%
9M 2022
REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY SEGMENT
143.3
195.8
‐24.1
1,822.5
Million Euros
1,346.7
160.8
% 22/21
+65.4%
+42.2%
+34.9%
+105%
‐163%
+62.8%
UWF Paper
BEKP Pulp
Tissue
Energy
Others and
9M 2022
9M
eliminations
814.0
113.1
106.2
95.5
-9.2
1,119.7
2021
4
