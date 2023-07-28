1 HIGHLIGHTS

INVESTMENT OF 435 M€ IN THE FIRST HALF 2023 - NEW GEOGRAPHY AND NEW BUSINESS UNIT

The current political and economic context, marked by a slowdown in the economy, inflation, and the unending war in Ukraine, results in a continuing situation that is highly unpredictable and extremely volatile. The effectiveness of Europe's monetary and economic policies and the future developments in the geopolitical risk will play a determining role in clarifying the current uncertainties. The Semapa Group is managing these negative events with a strong commitment to increasing efficiency, boosting productivity, moderating the increase in variable costs by curbing specific consumption, with continued efforts to contain fixed costs.

In line with its strategy for Group diversification, on 31 March Navigator acquired Gomà-Camps Consumer in Spain for approximately 85 million euros, hereby seeking to reinforce its presence in the At Home segment. The integration of this new plant will position Navigator as the second largest Iberian producer of Tissue.

At the end of the 2nd quarter, Semapa took another step in the new investment and diversification cycle; it purchased 100% of the shares of Triangle's Cycling Equipment in Portugal. As a result of its strong commitment to R&D, Triangle's is currently a world reference in the production of e-bike frames, with a customer portfolio composed of several of the industry's prestigious brands.

Following the extraordinary events of 2022, the normalisation of market conditions raised significant constraints in the pulp and paper industry in the first half of 2023, with the slow process of reducing accumulated stocks across the distribution chain continuing over the past year. This imbalance affected demand significantly in all paper segments, with the exception of the tissue segment, which pulled Navigator's revenue down. Cement revenue reflects mostly the favourable progress in Portugal, Tunisia and Lebanon.

The reduction in EBITDA was mainly due to developments in the Pulp and Paper segment, where variable costs, namely logistics, energy and some raw materials dropped significantly in the 1st quarter and even more in the 2nd quarter, partially offsetting the reduction in paper sales volumes, together with the effort to maintain prices and enrich the product mix. EBITDA in the Cement segment increased slightly, as the improvement in Portugal more than offset the negative variation in other countries.

Net profit attributable to Semapa shareholders at the end of the first half of 2023 stood at 107.6 million euros (vs. 141.5 million euros in the same period in 2022).

at the end of the first half of 2023 stood at 107.6 million euros (vs. 141.5 million euros in the same period in 2022). At the end of H1 2023 , consolidated interest-bearing net debt stood at 1 110.3 million euros, 316.1 million euros more than that at the end of 2022 despite the payment of dividends of 136 million euros and the investment amount of 435 million euros, which demonstrates the Group's ability to generate cash flow. As at 30 June 2023, the Group has a comfortable liquidity position backed up by cash and equivalents and a set of committed and undrawn credit lines.

