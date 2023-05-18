Semapa : GENERAL MEETING DISCLOSURES

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, no. 14, 10th, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euro

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no: 502.593.130

DISCLOSURE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

We hereby disclose that, at the company's Annual General Meeting held today at 3.30 p.m., the following resolutions were adopted:

Approval of the Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report, which includes the Remuneration Report, the Accounts and other Financial Statements for the financial year of 2022, separate and consolidated, and the consolidated non-financial statement (sustainability information), as submitted for the Shareholders' consideration; Approval of the Boards' proposal for allocation of the Net Profits for the period in the individual accounts, determined under the IFRS rules, in the amount of 307,089,834.22 euros (three hundred and seven million, eighty-nine thousand, eight hundred and thirty- four euros and twenty two cents) as follows:

Dividends on shares in circulation 75,875,904.35 euros* (0.95 euros per share) Free reserves 228,913,929.87 euros Participation of Employees and Directors in the annual profits up to 2,300,000.00 euros

Excluding own treasury shares held; 1,400,627 own shares were considered; on the payment date, if this amount is changed, the total dividends payable may be adjusted, while the amount payable per share will remain unchanged.

3. Approval of a vote of confidence in the management and supervisory bodies and their respective members;