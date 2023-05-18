Advanced search
    SEM   PTSEM0AM0004

SEMAPA

(SEM)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:08 2023-05-18 am EDT
13.98 EUR   -0.14%
03:29pSemapa : Payment of dividends
PU
03:19pSemapa : General meeting disclosures
PU
03:09pSemapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre deliberações da Assembleia Geral Anual de 18de Maio de 2023 - versão em inglês
PU
Semapa : GENERAL MEETING DISCLOSURES

05/18/2023 | 03:19pm EDT
SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, no. 14, 10th, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euro

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no: 502.593.130

DISCLOSURE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

We hereby disclose that, at the company's Annual General Meeting held today at 3.30 p.m., the following resolutions were adopted:

  1. Approval of the Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report, which includes the Remuneration Report, the Accounts and other Financial Statements for the financial year of 2022, separate and consolidated, and the consolidated non-financial statement (sustainability information), as submitted for the Shareholders' consideration;
  2. Approval of the Boards' proposal for allocation of the Net Profits for the period in the individual accounts, determined under the IFRS rules, in the amount of 307,089,834.22 euros (three hundred and seven million, eighty-nine thousand, eight hundred and thirty- four euros and twenty two cents) as follows:

Dividends on shares in circulation

75,875,904.35 euros*

(0.95 euros per share)

Free reserves

228,913,929.87 euros

Participation of Employees and Directors

in the annual profits up to

2,300,000.00 euros

  • Excluding own treasury shares held; 1,400,627 own shares were considered; on the payment date, if this amount is changed, the total dividends payable may be adjusted, while the amount payable per share will remain unchanged.

3. Approval of a vote of confidence in the management and supervisory bodies and their respective members;



Registered Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, no. 14, 10th, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euro

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no: 502.593.130

4. Approval of the amendment of the remuneration policy of the management and supervisory bodies proposed by the Remuneration Committee, and

5. Approval of the Board of Directors' proposal requesting authorization to acquire and dispose of own shares and bonds during a period of 18 months.

Lisbon, 18 May 2023

The Directors,

Disclaimer

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 19:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
