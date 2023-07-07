SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, no. 14, 10th, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euro

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no: 502.593.130

DISCLOSURE

FULFILMENT OF CONDITION FOR DEROGATION OF DUTIES TO

LAUNCH TENDER OFFERS

Following the request from the CMVM, Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A., under the terms and for the purposes of paragraph 3 of Article 189 of the Portuguese Securities Code, hereby discloses that, on this date, Filipa Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, Mafalda Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira and Lua Mónica Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira were notified by the CMVM that it was decided, by the Board of Directors of the CMVM, to confirm the declaration of derogation of the duties to launch mandatory tender offers over the companies Semapa - Sociedade Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. and The Navigator Company, S.A., pursuant to subparagraph d), of paragraph 1, of Article 189 of the Portuguese Securities Code, which was issued by the CMVM on 19 May 2023.

Lisbon, 7 July 2023

The Directors,