SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, no. 14, 10th, Lisboa
Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euro
Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no: 502.593.130
DISCLOSURE
FULFILMENT OF CONDITION FOR DEROGATION OF DUTIES TO
LAUNCH TENDER OFFERS
Following the request from the CMVM, Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A., under the terms and for the purposes of paragraph 3 of Article 189 of the Portuguese Securities Code, hereby discloses that, on this date, Filipa Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, Mafalda Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira and Lua Mónica Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira were notified by the CMVM that it was decided, by the Board of Directors of the CMVM, to confirm the declaration of derogation of the duties to launch mandatory tender offers over the companies Semapa - Sociedade Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. and The Navigator Company, S.A., pursuant to subparagraph d), of paragraph 1, of Article 189 of the Portuguese Securities Code, which was issued by the CMVM on 19 May 2023.
Lisbon, 7 July 2023
The Directors,
