Semapa : PAYMENT OF COUPON NO. 3

SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.

PUBLIC COMPANY

Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14, 10.º, 1050-121 Lisboa

Share capital: 81 270 000 Euros

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no. 502 593 130

"SEMAPA-2021/2026" BONDS

PAYMENT OF COUPON NR. 3

Holders of "SEMAPA-2021/2026" bonds are hereby notified that the interest relating to coupon nr. 3 will be paid as from 12 January 2023, the main payer agent being Banco BPI, SA:

Gross Amount*

Per bond (€) 777.9111111111 Face amount (%) 0.7779111111

Subject to withholding of personal income tax (IRS)/corporate tax (IRC) in accordance with the taxation rules and rates in force on the payment date

Interest on centralized bonds will be paid through Central de Valores Mobiliários, in accordance with the respective regulations (CVM Code: SEMAOM).

Lisbon, 19 December 2022

SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.