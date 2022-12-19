Advanced search
12/15Semapa : Bond issue 22-27
PU
12/09SEMAPA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/05Semapa : 3rd Quarter
PU
Semapa : PAYMENT OF COUPON NO. 3

12/19/2022 | 02:05pm EST
SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.

PUBLIC COMPANY

Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14, 10.º, 1050-121 Lisboa

Share capital: 81 270 000 Euros

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no. 502 593 130

"SEMAPA-2021/2026" BONDS

PAYMENT OF COUPON NR. 3

Holders of "SEMAPA-2021/2026" bonds are hereby notified that the interest relating to coupon nr. 3 will be paid as from 12 January 2023, the main payer agent being Banco BPI, SA:

Gross Amount*

Per bond (€)

777.9111111111

Face amount (%)

0.7779111111

  • Subject to withholding of personal income tax (IRS)/corporate tax (IRC) in accordance with the taxation rules and rates in force on the payment date

Interest on centralized bonds will be paid through Central de Valores Mobiliários, in accordance with the respective regulations (CVM Code: SEMAOM).

Lisbon, 19 December 2022

SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.

Disclaimer

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 19:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
